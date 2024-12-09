The Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange Program Alumni Association Receives Grant from The Halle Foundation

In this historic 40th anniversary year of the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange, the CBYX Alumni Association is thrilled to announce the receipt of a substantial grant from The Halle Foundation.” — Alaina Percival, Atlanta-based Board Director, CBYX Alumni Association

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 -- The CBYX Alumni Association (CBYXAA) is proud to announce the receipt of a significant grant from The Halle Foundation . This generous award will empower our organization to deepen community engagement and foster membership growth. As the alumni network of the prestigious Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX), we are committed to leveraging the transformative power of intercultural exchange to drive positive change and strengthen the enduring bond between the United States and Germany."As a CBYX alumnus, I have experienced firsthand the profound impact of cultural exchange on personal and professional development. The Halle Foundation is honored to support the CBYX Alumni Association in our mission to promote understanding, knowledge, and friendship between the people of Germany and those of the United States." said Nathan Howrey, Deputy Director of The Halle Foundation.Founded in 1983, CBYX provides year-long academic experiences, homestays, and community service opportunities for 700 American and German youth annually. As highlighted in the White House briefing for the President's 2024 Germany trip, CBYX has nurtured a community of nearly 30,000 alumni (around 15,000 German and 14,000 American participants)."In this historic 40th anniversary year of the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange (CBYX), the CBYX Alumni Association is thrilled to announce the receipt of a substantial grant from The Halle Foundation. This award will enable us to amplify the impact of the CBYX experience, fostering a vibrant alumni community dedicated to global citizenship and intercultural understanding.," said Alaina Percival, Atlanta-based Board Director, CBYX Alumni Association.The CBYXAA plays a vital role in supporting the program's alumni network. Through events, professional development opportunities, and online resources, the association helps participants maintain their connections and continue fostering the strong bonds forged through their CBYX experience. CBYX alumni in Georgia work with a variety of prestigious organizations today including Georgia Tech, Georgia Department of Economic Development, Siemens, UC Berkeley, American-German Institute, Jabra, Greenlight, Hunter Douglas, Bain, Cox Communications, and Egon Zehnder and many more."Our alumni are passionate about the program's impact and remain committed to strengthening U.S.-German relations," said Michelle Hayward, The CBYX Alumni Association Vice Chair.About the CBYX Alumni AssociationThe CBYX Alumni Association (CBYXAA) is a volunteer-run organization dedicated to supporting the alumni network of the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange program. The association provides a platform for alumni to connect, share experiences, and continue fostering the bonds forged during their exchange year.Contact:CBYXBoard@gmail.com312.730.3478

