April Diamond Shines at the 92nd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s 92nd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade was magical! Adding an extra touch of glamour to the star-studded event was none other than APRIL DIAMOND!

Known for her powerful voice and impeccable style, April graced the red carpet becoming one of the most talked-about stars of the night.

April Diamond made her entrance at the Hollywood Christmas Parade, capturing the attention of photographers and fans alike in a show-stopping long shining Red Coat and stylish Red Boots to match! A perfect blend of classic sophistication and modern flair. She reflected the holiday spirit in Red like Christmas lights!

As she made her way down the long Red Carpet, it was her warm and engaging personality that made her stand out!

April paused to chat with a few familiar faces, and greeted long-time industry friends and fellow celebrities with genuine enthusiasm. Sharing her stories about the holiday season and her love for Christmas traditions.

April’s presence at the parade along with other celebrities like Jeremy Renner, Denise Richards, Mario Lopez and many others!

“I’m so happy to be here to celebrate this holiday season with so many amazing people,” April said, beaming with excitement. “Christmas is my absolute favorite time of year. It’s all about joy, giving, and coming together with those you love—and being here tonight, surrounded by such talent and warmth.”

April met Jennifer Bertrand, host of the new HGTV Show Military Makeover! (Streaming on the Lifetime Channel.) A sponsor of the Hollywood Christmas Parade! “We hit it off and chatted all night! She is the best !” Dressed like a beautiful Christmas Tree, Jennifer was one if the highlights of the parade!

APRIL’s recently released holiday single, Christmas (Is My Favorite Time of Year), was a big interview topic! It has already become a favorite for fans around the world! “This song means so much to me,” April shared. “It’s about capturing the magic of Christmas—the traditions, the sights and familiar smells of Apple Spice and more— I’m thrilled to see how many people are enjoying it this year.”

The Hollywood Christmas Parade has been a beloved tradition for over nine decades.

Her new holiday Single CHRISTMAS IS MY FAVORITE TIME OF YEAR is gaining popularity and her genuine love for Christmas. April Diamond is poised to become a lasting figure in the holiday entertainment world, inspiring joy and celebration with every note she sings.

You can find April’s Christmas Song on Spotify, iTunes and All streaming platforms!

Go to AprilDiamond.com

IG: aprildiamondmusic

FB: AprilDiamondmusic

