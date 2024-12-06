George Leyva Launches Domin8 Commerce: The Future of E-Commerce Aggregation

Domin8 Commerce logo

Miami-based e-commerce leader George Leyva introduces Domin8 Commerce, an aggregator acquiring and growing e-commerce businesses with $1M–$10M annual revenue.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- George Leyva , a Miami-based entrepreneur with extensive experience in marketing and e-commerce, has officially launched Domin8 Commerce , a new e-commerce aggregator focused on acquiring, operating, and scaling e-commerce businesses on Amazon, Shopify and other retail media networks. With financial backing from private investors, Domin8 Commerce is designed to help profitable e-commerce brands expand and thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace.The company is actively seeking e-commerce businesses with annual revenues ranging from $1 million to $10 million and profit margins of at least 20%. The acquisition model provides business owners with a clear path to transition their brands while ensuring continued growth under new leadership.“The launch of Domin8 Commerce is a response to the growing demand for professional support in scaling e-commerce brands,” said George Leyva, founder of Domin8 Commerce. “We’re looking to partner with business owners who have built strong foundations but need the resources and expertise to take their businesses to the next level. Our mission is to not just sustain their success but to grow it exponentially.”Leyva brings over a decade of experience to Domin8 Commerce, having worked on both the agency and brand sides of marketing. This dual perspective gives him unique insight into the challenges faced by e-commerce businesses, from operational efficiency to brand positioning. His expertise lies in crafting strategies that drive measurable growth, making him well-suited to lead Domin8 Commerce in its mission to build an impactful portfolio of e-commerce businesses.E-commerce aggregators like Domin8 Commerce have become a significant force in the industry, providing small-to-medium-sized business owners with opportunities to exit while ensuring their brands remain competitive. Unlike many aggregators, Domin8 Commerce emphasizes a hands-on, omni-channel approach. This means brands under its management will not only maintain their presence on Amazon but also expand to other platforms and markets, creating diversified revenue streams.“E-commerce is evolving rapidly, and brands that want to stay ahead need to adopt an omni-channel mindset,” Leyva added. “Our approach is to preserve what makes each brand unique while giving them the tools to compete on a broader scale. It’s about balancing growth with integrity.”Domin8 Commerce is already in discussions with several potential acquisition targets and is encouraging Amazon FBA business owners who meet its criteria to reach out. The company aims to establish long-term partnerships with sellers who are ready to transition their businesses into capable hands.For additional information about Domin8 Commerce or to explore acquisition opportunities, visit www.domin8commerce.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.