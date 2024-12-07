The Christmas issue of ‘AROUND WINE’ is now on sale the first international mag about everything that lives around wine

the cover of the Christmas issue

‘AROUND WINE' is a new international quarterly magazine about the world of wine: wine tourism, accessories, events, science, approaches and much more.

ROME, ITALY, December 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pleasure of wine is traveling to find it where it is born, where the wineries, events and tastings are.

And also in its many accessories, in the beauty of the glasses, in the originality of the furnishings of the dedicated areas and in the many other novelties, curiosities, that amplify the taste of drinking well and responsibly. 'AROUND WINE' is a quarterly magazine for sale on Amazon in print and Kindle versions. A totally new format with insights from around the world, reports, interviews.

In the Christmas issue:

- Top 10 international Christmas markets where wine is the star of discovery

- 5 original ideas for gifts

- How to drink champagne the right way

- Wine safari: 7 off-road winery adventures

- Kids in the winery: hospitality for the whole family

- Discovering your taste in a scientific way

- With wings, fins or paws, as long as you uncork! For the corkscrew column: those... bestial

- Wine events around the world: the calendar of unique experiences without borders

The mission and vision of “AROUND WINE”

As Managing Director Andrea Franchini and Technical Director Paolo D'Urso state together, “The idea starts from the pleasure of wine, offering a particular original and international perspective. A wide world that includes everything needed to appreciate it to the fullest, to know it, to store it, to transport it, to serve it, and to experience it in the places we love, so that the reader, while having fun, can develop his own wine culture. Most importantly, he can share it better with his loved ones because wine without conviviality loses so much pleasure.

We have embarked on this path without talking about individual labels. Instead, our aim is to deal with information about everything related to wine - “AROUND WINE” - sharing news, curiosities, and even provocative insights that often do not find space elsewhere.

This is our challenge,” D'Urso and Franchini conclude, ‘which we will consider successful depending on the number of people we manage to involve - as readers, friends, inspirers, contributors, ambassadors, advertisers, sponsors and in many other roles - in the vast world of ’AROUND WINE.

The promoters of the magazine

The original idea comes from two communication professionals who combine their respective skills and experiences also developed in the wine industry. Paolo D'Urso is an entrepreneur, internet provider and publisher, as well as an expert sommelier. Andrea Franchini is a freelance journalist, copywriter, text manager, and wine connoisseur.

They have previously collaborated together in the organization and communication of ten annual editions of a national wine event; while individually they have contributed to the image and positioning of wineries and the promotion of local vineyard types. The DarkAge company has already successfully edited publications in other fields.

Target

The main target audience consists of consumers in the middle to upper class, both men and women, who have a fondness for wine beyond simple consumption and who have a predisposition to purchasing. These are individuals for whom a broad knowledge and sharing of the world of wine contribute to a sense of belonging to a well-off social status.

They are people who enjoy being informed, making choices, understanding trends, and feeling free from preconceived judgments on the subject. Often, consumer behaviors are influenced by a “mainstream” of conventions established by someone who has the reputation of knowing more and therefore should be followed. However, the magazine positions itself as a showcase of the various opportunities, which may sometimes not even represent the thoughts, beliefs, or tastes of the authors.

The distribution

The magazine is printed, with 48 full-color pages in A4 format. It is published quarterly in two distinct languages, Italian and English, released simultaneously. It has a modern graphic concept with large, abstract headlines and articles tailored for easy reading. It is exclusively distributed on Amazon, a solution that offers numerous organizational, economic, and environmental advantages:

- Maximum visibility and accessibility worldwide.

- Permanence in the sale of all issues over time.

- Absence of pre-sale print runs and shipping management, as Amazon prints and delivers only the individual copies purchased each time.

Technical data of “AROUND WINE”

Quarterly periodicity; editions: Italian and English; formats: print and Kindle; Amazon distribution.

- Editor-in-chief: Andrea Franchini

- Technical director: Paolo D'Urso

- Publisher: DarkAge Srl

- Magazine website: www.aroundwine.net

- Social: LinkedIn and Facebook

- Contact: info@aroundwine.net

Press Office: a.franchini@aroundwine.net

