Indxx Charts New Heights: $40 Billion in Assets Tracking Indxx indices

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indxx, a provider of indexing solutions for exchange traded funds (ETFs), is pleased to announce that assets tracking its indices across the globe have surpassed $40 billion.

For over 15 years, Indxx has been redefining the indexing industry with end-to-end indexing solutions ranging from index development to calculation & administration and data & technology products. Currently, over 175 products track its indices with over $40 billion in assets tracking them. Products tracking Indxx Indices are listed across major geographies worldwide, including the US, Central and South America, UK, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Israel, and Australia.

Naveen Kumar, COO & Co-CEO at Indxx, added, ”The journey from licensing our first index in 2010 to reaching $40 billion in assets tracking our indices, has been very fulfilling. My heartfelt gratitude to the Indxx family and our clients for their continued support. Looking ahead, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of indexing technology, exploring emerging markets, and developing cutting-edge solutions that will continue to drive value for our clients and redefine the future of financial indexing."

Rahul Sen Sharma, President, and Co-CEO at Indxx said, “This milestone is a testament to our strategic approach and market leadership. Surpassing $40 billion in assets tracking our indices is a powerful validation of our team's expertise and our clients' trust. I extend my deepest gratitude to our remarkable team at Indxx, whose relentless dedication continues to drive us forward, and to our valued clients and partners who have been instrumental in this journey of growth and disruption.”

About Indxx

Founded in 2005 and with offices in the United States and India, Indxx is a leading index provider delivering innovative solutions to the investment management community at large. These range from end-to end indexing services to data and technology products.

Indxx and products tracking its indices have been nominated for and received numerous awards, including ‘Index Provider of the Year’ at the With Intelligence Mutual Fund & ETF Awards 2022 & 2023, ‘Best Index Provider - Emerging Markets ETFs’ at the ETF Express US Awards in October 2020, and ‘Most Innovative ETF Index Provider Americas' at the 14th Annual Global ETF Awards in July 2018.

Legal Disclaimer:

