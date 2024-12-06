Redistributed Press Release: ASPR coordinates airlift to increase access and supply of IV fluids

As part of hurricane recovery, 41,000 cases of critically needed IV fluids to arrive from South Korea

NOVI, MI, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Redistributed Press Release: The Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) is partnering with SLI Medical to airlift 40,000 cases of intravenous fluid (IV) into the United States to address an ongoing shortage heightened when an IV fluids manufacturing plant in North Carolina was damaged by Hurricane Helene. For this airlift, SLI Medical will transport the IV fluid from HK Inno.N, a publicly traded South Korean company on Dec. 9.

The airlift is part of a continuing whole-of-government effort to aid recovery from the hurricane. The airlift capacity can expand to 21,000 cases per week, depending upon demand.

“IV solutions are a vital medical product for hospital care," said Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O'Connell. “Disruptions in this supply chain can directly impact patient treatment, including critical care, and can lead to life-threatening situations. ASPR is committed to providing support while the IV fluid supply chain recovers following the impacts of Hurricane Helene."

The product coming into the United States as part of this effort will be distributed through hospitals' traditional distributors. ASPR continues to collaborate with the FDA, the Department of Homeland Security, and aviation partners to rapidly bolster domestic supply of IV fluids. To expedite distribution when the product reaches the U.S., the federal government is prioritizing customs clearance.

This new airlift of IV fluids follows airlifts of Baxter's product in October and November, arriving in the U.S. from Baxter's international facilities, although certain IV fluids continue to be in short supply. The FDA facilitated the temporary importation of Baxter's international product.



