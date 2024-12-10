Donorbox Enhances Security with SOC 2 Type II and PCI DSS Level 1 Compliance, Launches Vulnerability Disclosure Program

Fundraising software company reinforces commitment to maintaining highest data security standards for its nonprofit customers

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donorbox, a leading fundraising platform for nonprofits, announced its successful achievement of both SOC 2 Type II and PCI DSS Level 1 compliance. In addition, the company has launched a Vulnerability Disclosure Program through a strategic partnership with Intigriti, a top bug bounty and vulnerability disclosure platform.

Elevating Security Standards with SOC 2 Type II and PCI DSS Level 1 Compliance

Attaining SOC 2 Type II certification reinforces Donorbox’s commitment to safeguarding customer data and ensuring operational excellence. This certification demonstrates that Donorbox has met the rigorous security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AIPCA). The audit was conducted by Prescient Assurance.

Simultaneously, achieving PCI DSS Level 1 compliance—the most stringent level of certification for payment processors—demonstrates Donorbox’s unwavering commitment to protecting sensitive payment information. This compliance assures nonprofits and their donors that all transactions are processed with the utmost security, mitigating risks associated with data breaches and fraud.

“Our customers trust us to securely process their supporters’ donations and protect sensitive data,” said Charles Zhang, CEO & Founder of Donorbox. “We do everything in our power to maintain that trust by meeting and exceeding data security standards. Achieving SOC 2 Type II and PCI DSS Level 1 compliance underscores our dedication to maintaining the highest levels of security and operational integrity.”

Proactive Security Measures with Intigriti Partnership

To proactively enhance its security infrastructure, Donorbox has partnered with Intigriti to launch a comprehensive Vulnerability Disclosure Program. This initiative invites ethical hackers and security researchers to identify and report potential vulnerabilities within the Donorbox platform, enabling swift remediation and reinforcing system resilience.

“This partnership is a significant step in fortifying our security posture,” said Joey Victorino, Director of Information Security & Compliance at Donorbox. “By collaborating with Intigriti, we are tapping into a global community of security experts who can help us identify and address vulnerabilities promptly. This ensures that we continue to provide a secure platform for nonprofits and their donors.”

Empowering Nonprofits with Secure Fundraising Solutions

These significant milestones reflect Donorbox’s mission to empower nonprofits with a reliable, secure platform that facilitates their fundraising efforts. By investing in top-tier security and compliance measures, Donorbox enables organizations to focus on their missions and rest assured that their online donations remain protected from cyber attacks.

Learn more about Donorbox’s security measures here.

About Donorbox

Donorbox is a leading fundraising platform that helps nonprofits of all sizes engage donors and raise more money. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, Donorbox makes it easy for organizations to accept online and on-location donations with a 4x faster checkout process, strengthen donor relationships, and track their fundraising progress. Trusted by over 80,000 nonprofits across 96 countries, the all-in-one platform has enabled nonprofits to raise over $2 billion to sustain their life-changing missions. Visit https://donorbox.org to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

