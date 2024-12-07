The Gift of Grief Documentary Announces Online Premiere: December 6–12, 2024

Gift of Grief Award Winning Documentary Jeffrey Wenner This film shows the vulnerability of men in grief

The Gift of Grief, an award-winning documentary offers a deeply moving exploration of grief, healing, & transformation, available online from Dec 6 to 12, 2024

This film isn’t just a story about loss—it’s a call to action to feel, heal, and connect.By sharing our story, I hope to inspire others to move through their pain and find purpose, as my family did.” — Joshua Wenner

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Powerful Story of Healing, Resilience, and Hope Now Accessible WorldwideThe film, directed by Joshua Wenner, produced by Rare Media, chronicles his family’s journey of healing following the death of his brother Jeffrey from a heroin overdose, a tragedy that left their lives forever changed.Filmed over a decade, The Gift of Grief reveals Joshua’s transformative process as he learns to embrace and process his grief, ultimately using his experience to help men and first responders navigate their own losses.Featuring Leading Experts in Grief and HealingIn this powerful narrative, Joshua engages with some of the most respected voices in grief support and trauma healing, including:• David Kessler – Renowned grief expert and author• Dr. Donna Schuurman – Senior Director of Advocacy & Training, The Dougy Center • Brennan Wood – Executive Director, The Dougy Center• Kathy Eldon – Founder of Creative Visions Foundation• Ken Druck, Ph.D. – Pioneer in personal transformation and author• Paul Dennison – Founder of Grief Yoga• Sunny Dawn Johnston – Spiritual teacher and author• Dr. David Berceli – Developer of Tension and Trauma Releasing Exercises (TRE)Celebrated by the Film CommunityWith four awards across seven film festivals, including Best Feature Documentary, The Gift of Grief has resonated with audiences for its raw authenticity and uplifting message.Giving Back to Support HealingIn the spirit of healing and community, 100% of the proceeds from the online premiere will benefit two national nonprofits:• The Dougy Center, a pioneering organization supporting children and families coping with grief.• The Herren Project, a leading resource for addiction recovery and prevention.“This documentary isn’t just a story about loss—it’s a call to action to feel, heal, and connect,” said Joshua Wenner. “By sharing our journey, I hope to inspire others to move through their pain and find purpose, as my family did.”Don’t Miss This Opportunity to Experience The Gift of GriefFor one week only, experience the heart and soul of this powerful documentary. Visit www. giftofgrieffilm .com to stream the film and support these vital causes.About the Film:The Gift of Grief is a story of love, loss, and transformation. Through Joshua Wenner's personal narrative and expert insights, the film illuminates the universal yet deeply personal experience of grief, offering viewers a roadmap to healing and hope.About the Beneficiaries:The Dougy Center and The Herren Project are dedicated to providing resources, education, and community support for those navigating grief and addiction recovery.

The Gift of Grief Award Winning Documentary Available Dec 6 - 12 for Online Streaming

