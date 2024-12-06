AVer And Bosch Amp Up Conference Streaming in The Professional Meeting Market with Multi-Camera Voice Tracking

AVer & Bosch Partnership

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI Audio-Video Solutions, and Bosch, a leading global supplier of conference technology and services, marked another milestone in their partnership with a new integration of cameras, a voice tracking hub, and audio systems. By combining AVer’s Pro AV cameras and MT300(N) Matrix Tracking Box with Bosch’s DICENTIS Wireless Conference and CCS 1000 D Digital Discussion Systems via RESTful API, users are empowered to create the ultimate immersive, engaging, and secure conferencing environments.

“We are excited to deepen our partnership with Bosch to deliver seamless, immersive conferencing solutions. Integrating AVer’s AI-powered cameras with Bosch’s advanced systems ensures secure, engaging, and dynamic communication for any setting.” said Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe.

Echoing the significance of the collaboration, Ruud Michiels from Bosch Building Technologies’ Product Variants & Integration Partner Program, stated, “The combination of AVer’s premium camera and voice tracking technologies and our trusted conference systems guarantees crystal-clear visuals and pristine audio that sets a new standard. The AVer auto tracking camera will automatically follow the live-delegate when the delegate is moving. Another nice feature is that a lot off AVer PTZ cameras can be interfaced to DICENTIS Wireless and CCS 1000 D when using the AVer MT300(N) matrix.

The new integration through RESTful API focuses on enhanced security and flexibility for end users and marks a notable advancement from earlier integrations. Organizations can safeguard against unauthorized requests and preserve data integrity during streaming sessions. For integrators, RESTful API offers a streamlined approach to connecting devices, allowing for quicker deployment and reduced complexity when integrating multiple systems.

Additionally, with AVer’s MT300(N) Matrix Tracking Box in the lineup, this new integration facilitates comprehensive management of multimedia devices, enabling users to adjust the programming of voice tracking functions, microphone settings, and AVer camera configurations — all through a unified platform interface.

Cutting-Edge Streaming Performance

With the MT300(N) connecting AVer’s Pro AV cameras and Conference Systems by Bosch, users can unlock advanced auto tracking features to significantly level up engagement during conferences. AVer’s Pro AV cameras offer exceptional optical zoom options of 12X and 30X that capture intricate details to showcase speakers, presentation materials, and whiteboards at their best. The cameras provide ultimate visual immersion with smooth, lossless video at 4K 60fps through versatile IP, HDMI, and USB outputs. Engineered for minimal latency, they facilitate fluid transitions between speaker views and shared content for flawless remote participation. And with various connectivity options — including IP, HDMI, USB, and 3G-SDI — as well as plug-and-play capabilities and Power over Ethernet (PoE+) functionalities, flexible multi-camera switching is a breeze. Together, the mix of AVer and Bosch’s systems allows users to focus on delivering impactful presentations without technical distractions.

For more information about Conference Systems by Bosch, please visit: https://www.boschsecurity.com/xc/en/solutions/conference-solutions.



More on AVer’s Pro AV cameras and MT300(N) Matrix Tracking Box can be found here: https://www.avereurope.com/solution/pro-av

About Bosch Security and Safety Systems

The Bosch division Building Technologies is a leading global supplier of security, safety, and communications products and systems. In selected countries Bosch offers solutions and services for building security, energy efficiency and building automation. About 10,900 associates generated sales of 2.5 billion euros in 2022. Protecting lives, buildings and assets is the major aim. The product portfolio includes video security, intrusion detection, fire detection and voice evacuation systems as well as access control and management systems. Professional audio and conference systems for communication of voice, sound and music complete the range. Building Technologies develops and manufactures in its own plants in Europe, Americas and Asia.

Additional information is available online at https://www.boschbuildingtechnologies.com.

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe focuses on innovation in the Pro AV, education, telemedicine, and video conferencing fields. The company provides solutions such as AI auto tracking and professional PTZ cameras, document cameras (visualizers), charge & sync carts, classroom audio systems, medical grade cameras, and video conferencing solutions — many of which have received prestigious domestic and international awards. In addition to offering customers an intuitive and interactive collaboration experience, AVer upholds an environmentally friendly philosophy, actively fulfilling its corporate value of sustainable development.



