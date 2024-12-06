News Release – DOH Approves TCG Retro Market 1 DBA Cure Oahu, As Medical Cannabis Retail Dispensary
DOH APPROVES TCG RETRO MARKET 1 DBA CURE OAHU, AS MEDICAL CANNABIS RETAIL DISPENSARY
December 5, 2024 24-153
KAILUA, Hawaiʻi — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) has issued a formal notice to proceed for TCG Retro Market 1 dba Cure Oahu after it passed its final on-site inspection for its third retail facility. Cure Oahu’s new retail site is located at 70 Kihapai St. in Kailua, and the company expects to begin sales on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.
Cure Oahu’s Kailua location will be Oʻahu’s 10th retail dispensary and the 25th retail dispensary for the state. As of Dec. 2, 2024, a total of 30,035 in-state patients and 2,609 caregivers were registered statewide, including 14,798 patients and 1,463 caregivers on Oʻahu. The primary reported condition for registered adult patients is severe pain. The primary reported conditions for patients under 18 are severe pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, and seizures.
“Cure Oahu’s new dispensary in Kailua will provide much-needed access to patients on the windward side of Oʻahu,” said DOH Dispensary Licensing Supervisor Liam Gimon.
Hawaiʻi’s other licensed retail centers include:
Hawai‘i Island
- Big Island Grown locations at:
- 750 Kanoelehua Ave., Suite 104 in Hilo
- 64-1040 Mamalahoa Highway in Kamuela
- 74-5617 Pawai Place in Kailua-Kona
- Hawaiian Ethos locations at:
- 73-5613 Olowalu St., Suite 7, in Kailua-Kona
- 64-1035 Mamalahoa Highway in Kamuela
- 578 Kanoelehua Ave., Hilo
Kauaʻi
- Green Aloha locations at:
- 4-1565 Kūhiō Highway in Kapa‘a
- 2827 Poʻipū Road in Kōloa
Maui
- Maui Grown Therapies locations at:
- 44 Pa‘a St. in Kahului
- 1215 South Kīhei Road D-2 in Kīhei
- 7 Aewa Place, #3 in Makawao
- Pono Life Sciences locations at:
- 415 Dairy Road in Kahului
- 149 Hana Hwy, Ste. 2 in Pāʻia
- 95 E. Lipoa St. in Kīhei
- 60 Ulupono St. #8, in Lahaina
Oʻahu
- Aloha Green Apothecary locations at:
- 1314 South King St. (Interstate Building) in Honolulu
- 2113 Kalākaua Ave. in Waikīkī
- 3131 North Nimitz Highway in Honolulu
- 92-1047 Olani St, Unit 1-110 in Kapolei
- Cure Oahu locations at:
- 3112 Hunter St. in Honolulu
- 4850 Kapolei Pkwy, Bldg. #501 in Kapolei
- 70 Kihapai St. in Kailua
- Noa Botanicals locations at:
- 1308 Young St. in Honolulu
- 46-028 Kawa St. in Kāneʻohe
- 98-302 Kamehameha Hwy, in ʻAiea
Registered patients and their caregivers may purchase up to four ounces of medical cannabis during a 15-consecutive day period and purchase a maximum of eight ounces over a 30-consecutive day period. When bringing medical cannabis home after purchasing it from a dispensary, the medical cannabis must be in a sealed container and not visible to the public.
All use of medical cannabis must be on private property and may not be used in any moving vehicle, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails or in any other public space. It is illegal to use or possess medical cannabis on any federally owned property such as military installations and national parks.
More information on the Medical Cannabis Dispensary Program is available at http://health.hawaii.gov/medicalcannabis/.
