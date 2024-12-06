News Release – DOH Approves TCG Retro Market 1 DBA Cure Oahu, As Medical Cannabis Retail Dispensary

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH APPROVES TCG RETRO MARKET 1 DBA CURE OAHU, AS MEDICAL CANNABIS RETAIL DISPENSARY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 5, 2024 24-153

KAILUA, Hawaiʻi — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) has issued a formal notice to proceed for TCG Retro Market 1 dba Cure Oahu after it passed its final on-site inspection for its third retail facility. Cure Oahu’s new retail site is located at 70 Kihapai St. in Kailua, and the company expects to begin sales on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024.

Cure Oahu’s Kailua location will be Oʻahu’s 10th retail dispensary and the 25th retail dispensary for the state. As of Dec. 2, 2024, a total of 30,035 in-state patients and 2,609 caregivers were registered statewide, including 14,798 patients and 1,463 caregivers on Oʻahu. The primary reported condition for registered adult patients is severe pain. The primary reported conditions for patients under 18 are severe pain, post-traumatic stress disorder, and seizures.

“Cure Oahu’s new dispensary in Kailua will provide much-needed access to patients on the windward side of Oʻahu,” said DOH Dispensary Licensing Supervisor Liam Gimon.

Hawaiʻi’s other licensed retail centers include:

Hawai‘i Island

Big Island Grown locations at: 750 Kanoelehua Ave., Suite 104 in Hilo 64-1040 Mamalahoa Highway in Kamuela 74-5617 Pawai Place in Kailua-Kona

Hawaiian Ethos locations at: 73-5613 Olowalu St., Suite 7, in Kailua-Kona 64-1035 Mamalahoa Highway in Kamuela 578 Kanoelehua Ave., Hilo



Kauaʻi

Green Aloha locations at: 4-1565 Kūhiō Highway in Kapa‘a 2827 Poʻipū Road in Kōloa



Maui

Maui Grown Therapies locations at: 44 Pa‘a St. in Kahului 1215 South Kīhei Road D-2 in Kīhei 7 Aewa Place, #3 in Makawao

Pono Life Sciences locations at: 415 Dairy Road in Kahului 149 Hana Hwy, Ste. 2 in Pāʻia 95 E. Lipoa St. in Kīhei 60 Ulupono St. #8, in Lahaina



Oʻahu

Aloha Green Apothecary locations at: 1314 South King St. (Interstate Building) in Honolulu 2113 Kalākaua Ave. in Waikīkī 3131 North Nimitz Highway in Honolulu 92-1047 Olani St, Unit 1-110 in Kapolei

Cure Oahu locations at: 3112 Hunter St. in Honolulu 4850 Kapolei Pkwy, Bldg. #501 in Kapolei 70 Kihapai St. in Kailua

Noa Botanicals locations at: 1308 Young St. in Honolulu 46-028 Kawa St. in Kāneʻohe 98-302 Kamehameha Hwy, in ʻAiea



Registered patients and their caregivers may purchase up to four ounces of medical cannabis during a 15-consecutive day period and purchase a maximum of eight ounces over a 30-consecutive day period. When bringing medical cannabis home after purchasing it from a dispensary, the medical cannabis must be in a sealed container and not visible to the public.

All use of medical cannabis must be on private property and may not be used in any moving vehicle, at work, at the beach, on hiking trails or in any other public space. It is illegal to use or possess medical cannabis on any federally owned property such as military installations and national parks.

More information on the Medical Cannabis Dispensary Program is available at http://health.hawaii.gov/medicalcannabis/.

# # #

Media Contact:

Stephen J. Downes

Director of Communications

Hawaiʻi State Department of Health

Phone: 808-586-4417

Email: [email protected]