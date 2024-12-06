Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa: National Fire Services Indaba

Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa remarks at the National Fire Services Indaba,

Programme Director,

Honorable Deputy Ministers,

MECs,

Municipal Managers,

HODs,

DGs,

DDGs,

Chief Fire Officers,

Heads of Disaster Management Centres,

Senior Officials: DCoG, Provinces, Municipalities

Distinguished Guests,

Members of the Fire Services,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Good morning.

I am honored to address you at this year’s National Fire Services Indaba, a pivotal gathering for shaping the future of fire services in South Africa.

Let me begin by requesting all of us to observe a moment of silence for our fallen firefighters.

Earlier this year in July, 2024, a vegetation fire claimed the lives of six firefighters, near Howick in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. These six firefighters and many others who dedicated their lives to this. Profession, are also human. I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all fire servicers personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. We remember them as heroes who selflessly answered the call of duty, who stood on the front lines of the raging inferno. These heroes are the ones who run into danger when others are running out in fear of the obvious, death.

Our fallen fire services served with unwavering commitment, protecting lives and property in the spirit of service, putting the lives of those in need first. Their bravery will be forever etched in our hearts and of the community they served. Through such engagements, their legacy will live on as they have touched many lives.

To their families, we offer our deepest condolences and we honor their memory and promise to carry their spirit with us always. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

Today, we gather for this important Indaba under the theme “Repositioning Fire Services in South Africa”, which is aimed at a more resilient South Africa. This theme underscores the critical role fire services play in safeguarding lives, property, and the environment.

Let me begin by extending my heartfelt gratitude to the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) and the Directorate for Fire Services for their exceptional leadership and tireless efforts in organizing this important platform. Your dedication is indispensable to the advancement of fire services in our country.

Repositioning fire services for a resilient South Africa

Repositioning fire services as a cornerstone of community safety is essential for building a resilient South Africa capable of withstanding the multifaceted risks posed by rapid urbanization, climate change, and socio-economic challenges. Fire services must evolve beyond their traditional role of firefighting and rescue operations to become proactive agents of risk reduction and community empowerment.

This transformation requires embedding fire services into broader safety frameworks that prioritize prevention, preparedness, and education. By aligning fire services with national resilience strategies, we can foster communities that are better equipped to anticipate, withstand, and recover from emergencies, ensuring both the safety and sustainability of our socio-economic systems.

A reimagined fire service must be integrated into the nation’s disaster risk reduction agenda, addressing vulnerabilities at their roots. This includes a strong focus on community engagement through fire safety awareness campaigns, partnerships with private sector stakeholders, and intergovernmental collaboration. Fire services must also be equipped with advanced technologies, modern infrastructure, and skilled personnel capable of responding to emerging threats such as wildfires intensified by climate change, industrial accidents, and urban fire risks.

To achieve this repositioning, investment in capacity-building and innovation is paramount. This includes developing robust training programs for fire personnel, establishing specialized units for wildfire management, and creating mechanisms for continuous improvement based on lessons learned from incidents. Collaboration with regional and international partners will provide opportunities for benchmarking, resource-sharing, and adopting cutting-edge practices.

By recognizing fire services as vital to community safety and resilience, South Africa can safeguard lives, protect infrastructure, and contribute to the overall stability required for sustainable development. This bold repositioning will affirm fire services not just as responders but as pivotal enablers of a resilient nation.

Reflecting on progress

This Indaba provides us with an opportunity to reflect on our achievements as well as the challenges we face in strengthening fire services. Over the past year, we have made strides in several areas:

1, The 2030 Roadmap for Fire Services: Approved by our Ministry, this roadmap, with its funding model, provides a clear and strategic framework for modernizing and repositioning fire services, including its USAR capabilities, in alignment with the National Development Plan (NDP), and the White Paper on Fire Services.

The South African Urban Search & Rescue (USAR Governance Framework): The National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) serves as South Africa’s United Nations National Policy and Operational Focal Point for Search and Rescue (SAR) due to its strategic role in coordinating and managing disaster response activities at a national level.

This designation aligns with the country’s obligations under international frameworks such as the Hyogo Framework for Action, the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, and United Nations (UN) Resolution 57/150, which emphasizes strengthening the effectiveness and coordination of international Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) assistance.

All USAR Teams in the country are managed operationally and financially by the respective municipalities and Provinces, whilst the National Sphere of Government provides its support and oversight through the legislative environment within which these teams operate.

Challenges with the current USAR Model in South Africa:

Poor state of local government resulting in limited resources and funding in municipalities for the Search & Rescue function.

Unequal capacity across regions

Coordination and communication gaps

Challenges in compliance with international standards

Inadequate training and skills development

Dependence on mutual aid agreements

Integration with broader disaster management framework

Sustainability and retention of personnel

Logistical constraints

In addressing the above challenges, the NDMC in conjunction with its provincial and municipal stakeholders have developed The National Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Governance Framework to strengthen USAR responses in South Africa to ensure efficient mobilization of resources.

This approach seeks to strengthen USAR response capabilities within South Africa, and will also benefit the USAR SA 1 Team, which is United Nations accredited, whilst building Search & Rescue capacity in all nine Provinces.

On 31 July 2024, the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) formally presented the Framework implementation roadmap for the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) Governance Framework to the International Chief of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA). This pivotal engagement aimed to secure international support and alignment with global standards, particularly those set by the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG).

The NDMC has a national footprint in the expansion of Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) in the country and made budgetary provision for support of the USAR capabilities in the country through its Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) for 2025/2026, of which the Department is expected to receive an allocation letter from Treasury in January 2024.

By fostering collaboration among various levels of government, private sector stakeholders, and international partners, the NDMC ensures that USAR teams are strategically positioned, well-equipped, and trained to respond effectively to emergencies and disasters nationwide.

In a strategic effort to enhance national capacity and strengthen the operational readiness of the USAR SA-1 Team, the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) has successfully secured the hosting of the Africa, Europe, Middle East (AEME) Earthquake Response Exercise (ERE) in South Africa, scheduled for 2025. This prestigious event will provide South African USAR teams with a unique opportunity to collaborate and train alongside their international counterparts, sharing best practices, refining skills, and ensuring alignment with global standards such as those set by the International Search and Rescue Advisory Group (INSARAG).

The exercise will not only elevate the capabilities of local teams but also position South Africa as a key player in regional and international disaster response initiatives.

Fire Services Funding Model: The implementation of the funding model within the 2030 Roadmap marks a pivotal step toward transforming fire services in South Africa into a resilient, equitable, and sustainable system. This phased approach begins with addressing critical needs through targeted emergency grants and infrastructure development, prioritizing underserved rural and peri-urban areas.

Key impacts already achieved:

NDMC approached DFFE in January 2024 to request the repurposing of firefighting vehicles owned by DFFE, which was utilized by the Working on Fire Programme, for transfer and utilization by municipal Fire Services. The logistical arrangements for the transfer of these vehicles have begun, and we are looking forward to having those vehicles placed within municipalities where there are vehicle and equipment constraints.

NDMC is also currently supporting Mpumalanga CoGHSTA in Gazetting the allocation of the firefighting function in the province. This process will assist Treasury to begin to unbundle the fire services allocation of the Local Government Equitable Share to ensure that resources are used effectively and are not diverted to unrelated activities, fostering trust between local governments and stakeholders.

A National Working Group, comprising representatives from National Treasury, Provincial Government Associations, and national, provincial, and local stakeholders, is being established to drive the successful implementation of the first phase of the fire services funding model, which seeks to address the immediate needs within fire services.

Legislative reforms

Draft Fire Services Bill: Progress on the review of the Fire Brigade Services Act, 1987, has reached an advanced stage. With the White Paper on Fire Services promulgated in 2020, the draft Fire Services Bill is currently with the Office of the State Law Advisor for certification for the public comment and Parliamentary phase, which aims to address current legislative gaps and create a regulatory framework that is both modern and inclusive.

Private Fire Services: The CoGTA Legal Services, in collaboration with the NDMC Fire Services, has developed a draft proposal for amending the existing legislation to address the emergence of private fire services in South Africa. This proposal was presented at the National Fire Services Advisory Committee meeting on 11 September for input and feedback. It will soon be published for public comment to ensure broad consultation and participation in the legislative process.

Fire Brigade Services Board: One of the significant milestones this year has been the decision to revive the Fire Brigade Services Board (FBB) and its supporting structures, which did not sit since 2008. Logistical arrangements are being put in place by the Secretariat of the Board for a meeting in the fourth quarter (Jan-March 2025). The Board’s technical committee the National Fire Services Advisory Committee (NAFSAC) had its first meeting on 11 September 2024, and these actions reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering coordinated and effective governance within the fire services sector.

The resurrection of the FBB could not have come at a more critical time. With the increasing complexity of fire-related challenges, from wildfires driven by climate change to urban fire risks, the Board’s role in ensuring a cohesive and responsive fire service cannot be overstated. The Ministry’s approval signals a new era of strengthened leadership and accountability within the sector.

Acknowledging the challenges

While we celebrate these milestones, we must also confront the challenges that hinder our progress. Fire services in South Africa face a range of current and emerging challenges, including insufficient resources, outdated infrastructure, and the increasing complexity of fire risks due to urbanization and climate change. Many municipalities struggle with inadequate funding for fire services, resulting in limited access to modern equipment, undertrained personnel, and insufficient coverage in vulnerable communities.

Emerging challenges, such as more frequent and severe wildfires fueled by climate change, the rise of industrial and urban fire risks, and the need for swift responses to large-scale disasters, further strain already limited resources. These issues are compounded by legislative gaps and the unregulated growth of private fire services, which can undermine coordination and accountability.

Repositioning fire services directly addresses these challenges through a multifaceted approach that emphasizes capacity building, modernization, and policy reform. By revitalizing the Fire Brigade Services Act and fostering intergovernmental collaboration, the repositioning ensures a standardized, equitable, and integrated framework for fire service delivery.

Investments in advanced technologies, such as early warning systems and fire-resistant infrastructure, enhance the capacity to respond to evolving risks. Additionally, targeted training programs and knowledge-sharing initiatives equip fire personnel with the skills needed to tackle complex incidents, ensuring operational readiness across all municipalities.

This repositioning also anticipates future challenges by emphasizing community-centred strategies and leveraging partnerships to build resilience at all levels. Public awareness campaigns, collaborative initiatives with Fire Protection Associations (FPAs), and partnerships with the private sector enhance risk reduction and prevention efforts. By integrating fire services into broader response frameworks, the repositioning creates a more cohesive and adaptive system capable of addressing both current vulnerabilities and emerging threats.

Alignment with the GNU objectives

The revival of the Fire Brigade Services Board and related initiatives align directly with the Government of National Unity’s (GNU) objectives of fostering inclusivity, equity, and national cohesion. These efforts address disparities in fire service capabilities across municipalities by emphasizing standardized practices, equitable resource allocation, and uniform service delivery. Such alignment ensures that even the most economically challenged communities benefit from enhanced fire and disaster response capabilities. By doing so, we reinforce the GNU’s commitment to bridging historical inequalities and promoting a South Africa where every citizen enjoys equal access to essential services that protect lives and livelihoods.

Central to the GNU’s governance principles is the promotion of intergovernmental coordination, and these initiatives exemplify this in action. By harmonizing fire services policies and fostering collaboration across all spheres of government, we strengthen the unity of purpose required to address the complexities of fire and disaster management in a diverse nation. The inclusion of public-private partnerships further amplifies these efforts by leveraging resources, expertise, and innovation from multiple stakeholders. This multi-faceted approach not only enhances operational readiness but also establishes a governance model that is transparent, inclusive, and adaptive to emerging challenges.

The focus on capacity building and legislative reform reflects a long-term vision that resonates with the GNU’s development-driven agenda. Empowering fire services with modern training, technologies, and infrastructure ensures a workforce that is skilled and resilient in the face of evolving risks. Legislative updates, such as the modernization of the Fire Brigade Services Act, ensure that the legal framework underpinning fire services is inclusive, relevant, and aligned with global best practices. These efforts collectively position fire services as a unifying force in South Africa’s socio-economic development, embodying the GNU’s values of inclusivity, equity, and a people-centred approach to governance.

ALIGNMENT WITH THE 2024 STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS (SONA)

The priorities outlined in the 2024 State of the Nation Address resonate strongly with the objectives of this Indaba. President Ramaphosa emphasized the importance of mitigating the impacts of climate change, bolstering disaster management, and fostering economic resilience. By investing in modern firefighting infrastructure, leveraging technology-driven solutions, and enhancing inter-agency collaboration, we directly contribute to these national priorities.

The SONA also highlighted the critical role of job creation and skills development. The capacity-building programs within fire services, including specialized training and career pathways, align with the government’s broader agenda to address unemployment and equip South Africans with future-ready skills. Moreover, the integration of fire services into the District Development Model supports SONA’s call for cohesive service delivery at the local level, ensuring that no community is left behind.

Alignment with the District Development Model (DDM)

The repositioning of fire services aligns seamlessly with the District Development Model (DDM) by adopting an integrated, collaborative, and inclusive approach to service delivery. At its core, the DDM emphasizes a “One Plan” approach, where all three spheres of government work cohesively to ensure that development efforts are targeted, coordinated, and impactful. Repositioning fire services within this framework ensures that fire services efforts are not fragmented but instead embedded in broader local development plans, fostering synergies between fire services, disaster management, and other critical sectors like housing, agriculture, and infrastructure development.

Furthermore, the DDM’s focus on partnerships with the private sector, civil society, and local communities resonates with the repositioning of fire services as a cornerstone of community safety. Through collaboration with Fire Protection Associations (FPAs), private fire services, and community-based organizations, fire services can extend their reach, strengthen capacity, and enhance public engagement.

These partnerships enable the pooling of resources and expertise, ensuring that the integrated efforts under the DDM framework led to sustainable, inclusive, and effective fire service delivery. This holistic embrace of the DDM reinforces fire services as a critical enabler of safe, resilient, and thriving communities across South Africa.

Looking ahead

As we approach 2030, our vision is clear: a South Africa where fire services are fully equipped, well-coordinated, and capable of addressing the diverse challenges of a rapidly changing world. This vision requires the collective effort of all stakeholders—government, private sector, civil society, and the international community.

I urge all delegates gathered here today to contribute meaningfully to the discussions and resolutions of this Indaba. Your insights and expertise are invaluable to shaping the future of fire services.

Conclusion

Ladies and gentlemen, the task before us is both urgent and significant. As we leave this Indaba, let us be guided by a shared commitment to building a safer, more resilient South Africa. Together, we can ensure that our fire services are not only a symbol of hope in times of crisis but also a pillar of sustainable development.

I look forward to impactful Indaba outcomes which will assist us to further propel this sector forward.

Thank you

#GovZAUpdates #servicedeliveryza