South Africa pledges full support to efforts of UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy in Syria

South Africa pledges full support to the efforts of the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy in Syria

The South African Government expresses grave concern following the offensive attack on the Governorate of Aleppo and Idlib in the Syrian Arab Republic, which has resulted in the loss of lives, wanton destruction of property, especially critical infrastructure and displacement of people.

South Africa pledges full support to the efforts of the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Syria to promote a peaceful end to the conflict through mediation and dialogue, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254 (2015).

South Africa stands in solidarity with the Government and people of the Syrian Arab Republic who have been subjected to untold suffering since the outbreak of conflict in 2011.

We express our grave concern at the offensive attack in Aleppo and Idlib by Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), which has been designated as a terrorist organisation by the UN Security Council, and a coalition of foreign mercenaries.

There can be no military solution to the conflict, which must be resolved in a peaceful manner on the basis of a Syrian-owned and Syrian-held inclusive dialogue.

The reported use of heavy artillery in populated places continues to place the lives of civilians in danger. We call on all parties to the conflict to respect international humanitarian law, and protect the civilian population, especially women and children.

#GovZAUpdates #servicedeliveryza