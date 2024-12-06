National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola on Stilfontein visit

Speaker notes Stilfontein visit by the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service: General SF Masemola (SOEG) 5 December 2024

The North Gauteng High Court sitting in Pretoria today heard the court application brought forward by the Mining Affected Communities United in Action that sought to compel SAPS to allow communities to supply food, water and medication to illegal miners.

Today the SAPS argued and raised concern regarding the implementation of the interim order. Our view is that the continuous supply of food, water and necessities defeats the purpose of our ongoing operations which seeks to put a stop to these ongoing illicit mining activities.

While the matter was postponed, the court varied the interim court order which was issued on Sunday, 01 December 2024. This court order did not provide limitations to the supply of food and necessities.

As of today, limitations have been put into place in terms of this order.

Food and water will now be supplied from Monday to Friday between 08:00 and 16:00. No food will be lowered on weekends.

Hazardous substances including paraffin, gas, and diesel will no longer be allowed to be lowered down to the illegal miners.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Stilfontein rescue operation that is being undertaken is not as easy as it seems, it is quite complex with the depth of the shaft playing a major role in how this operation is carried out.

Unlike the Sabie operation in which the shaft is 150 metres deep, the Stilfontein shaft is 2km deep to where these illegal miners allegedly are, making it a very difficult and high-risk operation to undertake.

With the rescue team having recommended that the necessary resources and expertise must be acquired.

The practicality and risks involved are also being taken into account.

The liability involved is also a major factor. Police are not experts and can therefore not lead this rescue operation.

At this stage, the mine must acquire services to conduct the rescue operation in which costs are involved.

We are in possession of a quotation that indicates that there must also be

a 100% upfront payment.

It should be agreed upon that Government must approach this process with due diligence and the outmost care taking into consideration the applicable supply chain management processes involved. These processes must be above board in line with relevant prescripts.

While this process is unfolding, In the last 24 hours, six dead bodies have been retrieved in Stilfontein, the loss of life is regrettable and highlights the dangerous and unsafe conditions in which these illegal miners operate in. Post mortems reports will reveal the real cause of these illegal miners deaths. At least 26 illegal miners have resurfaced from various shafts in the last two days in the

Stilfontein area. To date, more than 1387 illegal miners have resurfaced in recent weeks.

Those arrested include 919 mozambicans, 382 zimbabweans, 65 basotho and 13 South Africans.

We stand firm and in support of our operations in Stilfontein and still maintain that it is not safe for any human being to be underground in those disused mine shafts.

To date, the following has been lowered as per the previous court order:

The following items have been lowered to illegal miners to date:

Tuesday, 2024-11-12

410 x 1kg instant Iwisa Maize meal porridge

40 x 1 litre mageu

12 x 20 litre of water

Saturday, 2024-11-16

600 x 1kg Iwisa instant porridge

510 x 500 ml of water.

Monday 2024-12-02

54x 1kg morvite

60x 1kg instant porridge

550 x 1litre mageu

240 x 5 boxes of pain block

0 x 5 litres of bottles of water

56 x 500 ml of bottled water

380 x 1 litre of mageu

Wednesday 2024-12-04

35 x5kg white star maize meal

100 x 2kg tastic rice

120 x 400g pilchards tin fish

11x 750 ml Cooking oil

350 x 1 litre mageu

10 x 400g white bread

4 x 5litre of water bottles

20 x 500g soup packets

20x 1 kg instant porridge

3x20 litre paraffin

2 160 AAA batteries

1 200 AA batteries

We are still of the firm view that providing food and neccesities to these illegal miners underground defeats the purpose of OPERATION VALA UMGODI and such provision will only encourage the continuation of illicit mining activities underground.

Kingpings takedowns

We are investigating elements of child and human trafficking where the majority of those that have resurfaced have indicated that they were brought here under false pretences of job opportunities. They were thereafter kept against their will and made to illegally mine gold for their bosses.

We are told that some of their bosses who are heavily armed are underground keeping the majority of these illegal miners hostage.

One thing is clear, is that everyone must come out from these disused and abandoned mines and we are all devising means to ensure this is realised.

The arrest of a number of kingpins in recent months does showcase our commitment as law enforcement in holding those responsible to account.

In November, two illegal mining kingpins, Joacham Chivayo a Zimbabwean national and Ayanda Gungwa a South African national were arrested by the HAWKS at an upmarket estate last week Tuesday. The pair was found with R15 million worth of unwrought gold. They have already appeared in the Brakpan Magistrates court and have been charged with contravening the precious metals act.

Still in November. another illegal mining kingpin, Loren Louw appeared in the Brakpan Magistrates Court on 1 176 counts of money laundering and contravention of the precious metals act amounting to R2.6 billion.

In September, two illegal mining kingpins, Gary Mitchell and Justin Mitchell appeared before the Practiseer Magistrates Court for theft of R20 million worth of chrome that was mined illegally. They were arrested after failing to produce a permit for the mined chrome.

In another recent case involving six kingpins from Khutsong and Carletonville, the HAWKS and NPA secured preservation orders for 51 vehicles and 7 properties.

Ladies and gentlemen, these are but just a few incidents where police have registered commendable progress in getting to these illicit mining kingpins.

In closing, we are going to need the support of our communities and other key stakeholders to put a stop to these illicit operations. Together we can and we will put a stop to these illicit activities if we are all committed to the fight.

Police operations continue while funds are being sourced to execute this operation.

