South Africa welcomes Amnesty International report exposing genocide in Gaza

South Africa welcomes Amnesty International’s report, which has exposed the genocide against the Palestinian people in occupied Gaza. Amnesty International, a reputable and fiercely independent non-governmental organization, is known for its rigorous and detailed reports. This latest report is no exception.

The findings of this report affirm South Africa’s case before the International Court of Justice and align with the following reports from the United Nations:

Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health, stated that the Israeli leadership’s promise last year to destroy Gaza has been fulfilled. “The Strip now is a wasteland of rubble and human remains,” where survivors struggle to hold on to life, and bodies are decomposing in the ruins of what used to be clinics and hospitals.

Ms Francesca Albanese, Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in the Palestinian Territory Occupied, emphasized that the international community must recognize what is happening in Gaza as genocide. She urged understanding of the broader design behind the current situation in Palestine, noting that Palestinians have experienced war crimes and crimes against humanity throughout their lives, but the current situation is different.

The work of Amnesty International must be viewed through the prism of human rights defenders. We call upon the international community to support the right to defend human rights and to strengthen the protection of human rights defenders from any repercussions of their work.

We urge all to protect and support those who expose atrocities and advocate for the oppressed. South Africa calls for immediate an immediate ceasefire and for the protection of Palestinian lives and rights.

Enquiries: Mr Chrispin Phiri, Ministry Spokesperson

