Government Communication on collection of media accreditation for Sherpas, Finance and Central Bank Deputies' meetings

Collection of media accreditation for the Sherpas, Finance and Central Bank Deputies' meetings

As President of the G20, South Africa will host the Sherpas, Finance and Central Bank Deputies' meetings at Investec in Sandton, Johannesburg, from 09 – 12 December 2024.

The meetings will take place under the theme: “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability”

Live accreditation details are as follows:

Date: 07- 08 December 2024

Venue: Nedbank Headquarters, 135 Rivonia Rd, Sandown, Sandton, 2196

Time: 09:00 - 17:00

Required Documents for Live Accreditation:

-Valid ID/passport

-A press card or letter of assignment on a media house letterhead

Media Enquiries:

Kgopotso Rapakuana: +27 73 058 3876, RapakuanaK@dirco.gov.za

Mpho Phatudi: +27 79 605 2659, mphop@gcis.gov.za

Ntsakisi Ramunasi: +27 83 646 6935, Ntsakisi.Ramunasi@treasury.gov.za