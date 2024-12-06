North West Legislature hosts People with Disability Sectoral Parliament in Sannieshof, 6 Dec

On Friday, 06 December 2024, the North West Provincial Legislature will be hosting the People with Disability Sectoral Parliament under the theme: “Celebrating 30 years of Democracy: Creating a Disability-Inclusive Society for a Better Quality of Life and Protection of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities,” at Sannieshof Lodge (Tswaing Local Municipality) at 10h00.

The sectoral parliament discussions will focus on the following topics:

A growing economy, aligned to the empowerment of persons with disabilities.

Advocate for the inclusion of every child with a disability.

A working Government – A progressive disability rights agenda.

Safer Communities for women with disabilities.

The objective of the sectoral parliament is to strengthen oversight and accountability on issues affecting people with disabilities; promote an understanding of role players in the sector and discuss their issues of concern and mobilize support for their rights, and to build sustainable stakeholder relations that will deepen participatory democracy.

Representatives from the Office on the Status of Persons with Disabilities (OSPD); Municipal and Departmental Disability Focal Persons, Provincial Disability Forum and the Disability Sector will attend the event.

The event will be streamed live in the North West Provincial Legislature Facebook.

Members of the media who want to attend the event can contact Namhla Luhabe on 0795270628.

#GovZAUpdate