Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa visits Grobler’s Bridge Border Post to promote road safety, 7 Dec
Members of the media are invited to a road safety awareness campaign by the Transport Deputy Minister, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa at the Grobler’s Bridge Border Post outside Lephalale in Limpopo on Saturday, 07 December 2024.
The campaign is part of the ongoing Cross-Alive Road Safety drive led by the Cross-Border Road Transport Agency (C-BRTA), an entity of the Department of Transport, to ensure safe transportation of passengers and goods across the borders.
The Cross-Alive Road Safety initiative is part of a comprehensive 365 Days Arrive Alive Road Safety campaign which was recently launched by Transport Minister, Ms Barbara Creecy.
Officials from Limpopo Department of Community Safety and Liaison, South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (SANRAL), Border Management Authority (BMA), South African Revenue Service (SARS), Customs Unit, South African Police Service (SAPS), South African National Defence Force (SANDF), Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and Lephalale Local Municipality will join the Deputy Minister during his road safety drive.
Members of the media are invited as follows:
Date: Saturday, 07 December 2024
Venue: Grobler’s Bridge Border Post
Time: 10:00 – 14:00
Members of the media wishing to attend are requested to confirm and RSVP their attendance by Friday, 15H00 with Ms. Ivy Masale on masalei@dot.gov.za/076 789 5538 or Mr. Kago Ramoroka on kago.ramoroka@cbrta.co.za/083 308 0987.
Media Contact
Collen Msibi
National Spokesperson
066 476 9015
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.