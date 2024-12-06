Minister Blade Nzimande delivers keynote address at Walter Sisulu University’s Vice-Chancellor's Distinguished Awards 2024, 6 Dec

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, will deliver the keynote address at the Walter Sisulu University’s (WSU) Vice-Chancellor's Distinguished Awards 2024, which are being held under the theme: ‘Celebrating Academic Excellence’.

The Vice Chancellor's Distinguished Awards is a highly anticipated and prestigious event in WSU’s academic calendar.

This annual event brings together distinguished scholars, researchers and academics with the view to recognise them for having demonstrated excellence in research, innovation, teaching and community engagement.

The Minister will use this occasion to reflect on the unique context of historically disadvantaged institutions (HDIs), the current state of science, technology and innovation at HDIs; and opportunities and challenges in strengthening research capacity at HDIs.

The media are invited as follows:

Date: Friday, 6th December 2024

Time: 17h30

Venue: Walter Sisulu University (Mthatha Campus), Nelson Mandela Drive, Mthatha

For enquiries:

Mr Veli Mbele (Media Liaison Officer and Spokesperson)

Cell: 064 615 0644

E-mail: Veli.Mbele@dsti.gov.za

Busiswa Gqasana

E-mail: Busiswa.Gqasana@dsti.gov.za

Cell: 078 989 1150

