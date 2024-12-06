Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams conducts site visit and inspects spaza shops in KwaZulu-Natal, 6 Dec

As the 21 days deadline announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa for the registration of Spaza Shops looms, the Minister of Small Business Development Hon Stella Ndabeni - Abrahams will conduct an onsite visit of registration sites and inspect the compliance of some spaza shops and wholesalers with the health and safety standards.

The Minister’s visit will take place at eThekwini where she has been appointed as the District Development Model Champion by President Ramaphosa. The visit aims to provide the necessary support to the ongoing work of the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality and to monitor the progress that has been made so far.

The Media is invited to cover the inspections as follows:

Date: Friday, 06 December 2024

Time: 10:00am

The meeting venue: Council Chambers, Pinetown Sizakala Centre, 60 Kings Road Pinetown

Activity 1: Walk-about at the registration centre, Pinetown Sizakala Centre.

Activity 2: The minister and entourage proceed to Ward 9, Molweni area for spaza shops inspections and Westmead for the wholesaler inspection.

For media inquiries please contact:

Mr Luyanda Mbalana Communications Officer

Small Business Development – Ministry

Cell: 063 313 2728/ 082 520 6586

