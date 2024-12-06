Celebrate International Day of No Pesticide Use through Agroecology!

Clémence Nibaruta, alongside other smallholder farmers in Burundi, experiments and employs agroecological practices in order to improve their livelihood sustainably and to gain resilience against climate change. (Photo: Jana Schindler/Oxfam)

Many options have been offered to solve the dependence on HHPs and inequality in the food system. One of the solutions that have been proposed in the past few decades is agroecology. Agroecology taps into indigenous peoples and peasants’ community knowledge that has been passed down for thousands of years, and now comes together with new understandings of resilience and sustainability.

At Terra Madre, the theme of agroecology was a hot topic. It is widely accepted by academics, farmers, indigenous peoples, and agriculture experts as a way of achieving food sovereignty for all. The concept offers 13 principles that include, among others, the co-creation of knowledge, fair participation, soil health, and biodiversity.