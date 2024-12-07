The Role of UK-China Collaboration：International students need to tap into these evolving connections

Prof Huw Williams, the Associate Pro-Vice Chancellor for Global Engagement at the University of Exeter shared his view in a conference in Birmingham The UK Managing Director of Uoffer Global in Conversation with Lucy Haire, Director of Partnerships at Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI)

UNITED KINGDOM, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The relationship between the UK and China is getting stronger, with China agrees to fully resume dialogue and cooperation with Britain Based on the UKRI China , between 2007 and 2021, China collaborated with the UK by supporting 804 joint research and innovation projects, had £440 million UKRI funding matched by China, funded 228 lead organisations across 16 regions, and resulted in 10,490 scholarly publications. This reflected that collaboration can create a greater impact to the educational sector, and further create new opportunities for students in both counties.“Collaborations need to evolve”Prof Huw Williams, the Associate Pro-Vice Chancellor for Global Engagement at the University of Exeter shared his view in a conference in Birmingham on how collaboration between institutions should be evolved. He said, “More connections allow all people to have more work opportunities and create changes.”He used the collaboration between the University of Exeter on researching environmental impact, human health with the Chinese University of Hong Kong as an example to demonstrate the importance of collaboration between countries. He believes University of Exeter’s collaboration with Tsinghua University on the legal system creates connectivity.The UK Managing Director of Uoffer Global, an educational consultancy added that “Partnerships should be encouraged between UK and China as it is home to one-fifth of the world’s top 25 academic institutions and China’s share of authorship in high-quality papers has increased yearly .”“Students should be taught how to contribute and develop their skills as we are living in a globalised world but not a bipolar world.”Lucy Haire, Director of Partnerships at Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) in the same conference also mentioned that to better integrate Chinese students, UK universities need to better understand the unique social media ecosystem in China and consider providing more digital induction, which can train students to adapt to the social media in the UK.

