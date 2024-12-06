OSCE organizes a study visit to Moldova for the Association of Women’s Councils to enhance collaboration and share best practices

From 2 to 5 December 2024, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe facilitated a visit for five representatives from the Association of Women’s Councils within the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) of Tajikistan to Chișinău, Moldova. During their visit, the delegation engaged with officials from Moldova's Ministry of Internal Affairs, the General Inspectorate of Carabinieri, the Police Academy, the Women’s Association in Police, and the General Border Police Inspectorate. Their goal was to learn about Moldova’s best practices in gender mainstreaming and the role of women’s caucuses in law enforcement.

A key focus for the delegation was the implementation of United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325. In addition to meeting with law enforcement counterparts, the representatives from the Association of Women’s Councils also met with the Special Representative of the OSCE Chair-in-Office on Gender, as well as representatives from the OSCE Mission to Moldova, UN Women, and the Institute for Democracy and Development.