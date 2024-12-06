PONCH Token listing marks a new era in explosive Ponchiqs gaming ecosystem

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ponchiqs Studio is reshaping blockchain entertainment with its innovative gaming ecosystem based on Ponchiqs IP. Ponchiqs is set to leave a lasting impact on the gaming sector. Its highly anticipated PC shooter game, Ponchiqs Arena, is already available on Epic Games and will soon be open to the public, promising an immersive and innovative blockchain gaming experience.

Ponchiqs is thrilled to announce that its highly anticipated PONCH tokens will be officially listed on KuCoin, one of the world’s top tier 1 cryptocurrency exchanges. The listing is scheduled for December 6th at 14:00 UTC, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of the Ponchiqs ecosystem. https://www.kucoin.com/trade/PONCH-USDT

Ponchiqs has also spearheaded the development of a Game Center on TON, PonchWorld, showcasing an extensive lineup of its own games. As the studio aims for mass adoption, it presents an unmatched opportunity for those who may have missed titles like Hamster Kombat or Catizen—Ponchiqs offers a refined and niche gaming experience like no other. Their first-ever head-to-head soccer PVP game on Telegram, PoncHead, is now live on TON!

Key highlights of the Ponchiqs ecosystem

Integrated ecosystem across platforms:

Ponchiqs bridges desktop and mobile gaming, hosting its games on the same blockchain. From high-quality PC and console shooters to mobile mini games on Telegram, Ponchiqs delivers seamless and engaging gameplay across platforms. Airdrop opportunities: Ponchiqs is preparing to airdrop rewards to users of its mini-app, PonchKick, https://t.me/PonchKick_bot - and has announced plans to continue offering airdrops in the future via PonchWorld. Unique gameplay with a twist:

Step into a universe where sweet and psycho toys clash in competitive-style games. Ponchiqs’ deflationary earn mechanisms reward players, blending creativity and strategy with collectible toy-themed gameplay. Global recognition goals:

Ponchiqs aims to be recognized by 10% of the world’s population within five years. Multi-utility PONCH Token:

PONCH powers the entire Ponchiqs ecosystem with utilities across platforms: Telegram Mini Apps: Climb leaderboards, play more, and earn exclusive rewards: New PoncHead is live! https://t.me/PoncHead_bot

Climb leaderboards, play more, and earn exclusive rewards: New PoncHead is live! TON Network: Transfer PONCH securely & efficiently within the ecosystem.

Transfer PONCH securely & efficiently within the ecosystem. PC & console games: Use NFTs in first- and third-person shooters, compete in tournaments, and unlock exclusive content.

Use NFTs in first- and third-person shooters, compete in tournaments, and unlock exclusive content. Marketplace and beyond: Trade NFTs, purchase collectibles, and access DeFi properties.



A portion of the profits from the treasury is allocated toward PONCH token buybacks, increasing the value of the token over time.The revenue accrued to the protocol is primarily directed to the Ponchiqs Ecosystem Fund, which supports PONCH staking pools. These pools offer special APY to token holders who stake their tokens, thus incentivizing long-term participation. This integrated approach creates a sustainable revenue model that balances growth, rewards the community, and ensures the longevity of the Ponchiqs ecosystem.

Recent achievements and strategic partnerships

Rapid user growth: Over 5.3 million players in five months, including 2 million MAUs and 400,000 DAUs.

Over in five months, including 2 million MAUs and 400,000 DAUs. Strategic collaborations: Partnerships with TON Society, AWS, Unreal Engine, BGA, and many others have significantly expanded Ponchiqs' reach.

Partnerships with TON Society, AWS, Unreal Engine, BGA, and many others have significantly expanded Ponchiqs' reach. Ponchiqs, in collaboration with TON Society, organized the Istanbul Bootcamp, sponsored the TON Gateway event in Dubai, and engaged with the community through exciting parties!

Visionary qdvisors: Advisorship from industry experts who are the cornerstone of crypto!

Advisorship from industry experts who are the cornerstone of crypto! Innovative titles: The studio continues to innovate with AAA PC games like Ponchiqs Arena, mini-apps such as PonchKick, PoncHead, Blast, and more, as well as phygital merchandise and the board game Fluffy Fight.



Vision for mass adoption

Ponchiqs’ roadmap includes game launches, animated movies, NFT drops, and phygital merchandise expansions. Designed to captivate gamers, collectors, and blockchain enthusiasts, the PONCH token launch marks the next step in Ponchiqs’ mission to redefine blockchain-based entertainment for millions.

Stay connected and experience Ponchiqs’ revolutionary gaming ecosystem:

About Ponchiqs

Ponchiqs is a blockchain entertainment studio dedicated to advancing blockchain gaming and entertainment for a global audience. With a portfolio spanning AAA-quality games, Hollywood-grade animations, and interactive metaverse experiences, Ponchiqs leverages cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships to foster an immersive ecosystem. The upcoming PONCH TGE represents Ponchiqs' ongoing commitment to shaping the future of blockchain-based entertainment for everyone.

For media inquiries, contact:

Ceo

Salim Gokhan Gezici

Email: Gokhan@ponchiqs.com

Website: https://ponchiqs.com

