XRP News: XploraDEX Hits Soft Cap as $XPL Presale Enters Final Phase, Limited Time Left Before Hard Cap

ZURICH, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first AI-powered decentralized exchange built on the XRP Ledger, XploraDEX, has officially achieved its soft cap fundraising goal, marking a major milestone in one of the most talked-about DeFi token sales of the year. With the $XPL Token Presale now entering its final phase, investors are racing to get in before the hard cap is reached and the sale ends.





Momentum has exploded over the past several days as word spread about XploraDEX’s breakthrough offering: an AI-integrated trading platform that brings hedge-fund-level technology to everyday XRP traders. This is not just another DEX—XploraDEX is building intelligent infrastructure that empowers users to trade smarter, faster, and more profitably.

JOIN $XPL PRESALE

The $XPL token , which powers the entire protocol, is now in red-hot demand. Following the soft cap breakthrough, investor confidence has surged, with participation pouring in from both retail and whale investors. According to the development team, the remaining allocation is shrinking fast, and the opportunity to join the presale at current pricing is about to close.

Why the Surge in Demand?

XploraDEX is delivering what XRP’s DeFi scene has been missing: intelligent automation, adaptive AI tools, and real-time trade optimization—all running natively on XRPL. Traders can execute personalized strategies, receive predictive market insights, and engage with smart liquidity routing—all without needing coding knowledge or third-party bots.

And it’s not just hype. XploraDEX already has working AI modules in beta, a live dashboard in development, and integrations with leading XRPL wallets. With a roadmap that includes sentiment-based trading alerts, cross-asset AI bots, and advanced staking mechanics, it’s easy to see why the smart money is moving quickly.

PARTICIPATE IN $XPL PRESALE

$XPL Powers Everything

Holding $XPL Token unlocks the platform’s most valuable features—from AI-based trading dashboards to staking rewards, fee discounts, and governance access. Early buyers in the presale phase also gain early access to unreleased tools and higher-yield staking tiers, giving them a first-mover advantage as adoption grows.

With the $XPL soft cap now in the rearview mirror, XploraDEX is laser-focused on closing out the presale by hitting its hard cap. Once that happens, the token will be officially listed on major XRPL-based DEXs, and the next phase of platform rollouts will begin.

Buy $XPL Tokens Now: https://sale.xploradex.io

Limited Time! Limited Allocation!

With only a small percentage of $XPL left in the presale round , the window to get in early is closing by the hour. This is the final chance for investors to lock in their allocations before the price jumps and listings go live.

If you’ve been watching from the sidelines, now is the moment to act. The combination of smart tech, real progress, and early-stage access is rare—and with XploraDEX, it’s all happening on the fastest, most scalable chain in DeFi.

Join the $XPL Presale Before It Ends: https://sale.xploradex.io

Stay connected and Join the XploraDEX AI Revolution

Website | $XPL Token Presale | X | Telegram

Contact:

Oliver Muller

oliver@xploradex.io

contact@xploradex.io

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by the XploraDEX. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e24544e8-e5df-4ab4-aced-fccc3e5c8601

XploraDEX XploraDEX

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.