South Australia leads the way in supporting small business

Release date: 06/12/24

Small Business Ministers from around Australia are meeting in Adelaide today as work on a new National Small Business Strategy continues at pace – following in South Australia’s nation-leading footsteps.

Commonwealth, state, and territory Small Business Ministers will be hosted by Minister Michaels at the National Wine Centre with Federal Minister Julie Collins chairing the meeting designed to progress the new national strategy.

The National Small Business Strategy will be the first to articulate the unique contribution of small businesses to our national economy and will reflect our commitment to work across jurisdictions to help small businesses thrive.

It was announced in June at the last Small Business Ministers meeting and South Australia has provided input ahead of the final draft being presented by the Federal Government at today’s meeting.

It follows on from South Australia’s $14 million Small Business Strategy designed to support our state’s 150,000 small businesses released by the Malinauskas Labor Government last year.

The SA Strategy contains 20 initiatives designed to support small businesses across South Australia.

It includes measures to support business owners to respond to challenges and build resilience into their business plans as well as take advantage of opportunities.

The State Government has developed programs designed to support business owners with the fundamentals of running a business, dedicated cyber security, mental health and sustainability programs as well as our popular Women in Business program, which has supported more than 2600 women to grow their businesses.

98 per cent of businesses in South Australia are small businesses and it is fitting that the meeting is being held here with the Business Council of Australia finding this week that South Australia is the best place in the nation to do business.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

It’s fantastic to be able to host the meeting of Small Business Ministers here in Adelaide to advance a new National Strategy to boost small businesses.

Supporting small businesses is a key priority for the Malinauskas Government and South Australia has led the way in developing a Small Business Strategy.

A national plan will work in conjunction with this and support small businesses Australia-wide.

I look forward to discussing the successes we have had in South Australia including with our Women in Business program, support for regional businesses and our programs addressing sustainability, mental health and cyber security.