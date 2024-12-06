A Spectacle of Sparkle: 'Lights on Falcon' Dazzles Long Beach

Lights On Falcon Logo Photo from 2023 with only 40,000 LED lights.

The holidays have never shined brighter in Long Beach. “Lights on Falcon,” has transformed their community into a winter wonderland.

This started as a labor of love to bring a little sparkly fun into our own lives, but seeing families smile, hearing kids laugh, and people dancing makes it all worth it.” — Joe Hayden

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Spectacle of Sparkle: “Lights on Falcon” Dazzles Long BeachBixby Knolls residents Joe Hayden and Chris Payne Create a Free Must-See Holiday Light Show.The holidays have never shined brighter in Long Beach. “Lights on Falcon,” has transformed their community into a winter wonderland. Hosted by Joe Hayden and Chris Payne at 4128 Falcon Ave, they’re illuminating the heart of Bixby Knolls with an incredible display of over 60,000 LED lights meticulously synchronized to dance in perfect harmony with music that’s captivating visitors from across Long Beach, out-of-towners and beyond.What started as several strands of lights has turned into an annual holiday tradition that grows bigger and brighter every year and has become a favorite stop for many families looking for free fun, entertainment, and a little bit of magic.Visitors are welcome to come by as soon as dusk falls, by foot, car, bike or Santa’s sleigh. Speakers in the garden allow spectators to listen and dance on the sidewalk while they watch lights burst to life in time with the beat.Drivers can tune their car radios to 88.7 FM to hear the show’s music from the comfort of those heated passenger seats. But the magic doesn’t stop there—you can control the show!By visiting www.lightsonfalcon.com , you can select your favorite songs from a playlist of over 40 options, ranging from festive holiday classics to Disney favorites and pop hits. New this year is an option to listen along right from your phone.Adding an extra layer of wonder, Hayden and Payne have found unique ways to make the event even more interactive with wearable LED accessories. Kids and adults alike can borrow or purchase to take home, light-up sticks and wristbands that sync with the show, turning the night into a fully immersive experience. These accessories have quickly become a crowd favorite year after year, making every visit unforgettable.And new this year, a Letters to Santa mailbox plays a special message from Ole Saint Nick via a special SantaLink connection straight from his North Pole workshop when children of any age drop off their letters. All visitors are welcome to check whether they’ve made the Naughty of Nice list this year with a simple press of a button.“This started as a labor of love to bring a little sparkly fun into our own lives, but seeing families smile, hearing kids laugh, and people dancing makes it all worth it,” says Hayden.“Seeing how much neighbors and visitors love it has been something else. We’ve met so many amazing families and people. It’s really incredible to be able to bring even a twinkle of holiday cheer to everyone that comes!”And the holiday spirit isn’t just limited to Hayden and Payne’s home—their enthusiasm has inspired and helped organize neighbors to join in the fun, transforming Falcon Avenue into a breathtaking iridescent tunnel of lights with handmade arches and glowing displays, each unique to every resident. Visitors to the block has increased almost overnight, as people slowly stroll and drive along the street to festively take in all the twinkle.Additional special events are planned, including a NYE countdown just for kids throughout the evening of 12/31 for those earlier bedtimes, and a regular countdown at midnight as well. Hayden and Payne plan to update the light show calendar regularly throughout the season.Plan Your Visit📍 Where:• 4128 Falcon Ave, Long Beach, CA, 90807📅 When:• Sunday–Thursday: Dusk – 11 PM• Friday & Saturday: Dusk – MidnightHow:• 📻 Radio Station: 88.7 FM• 🌐 Website: MEDIA CONTACT:• Joe Hayden• 📧 Email: info@lightsonfalcon.com• 📞 Phone: (267) 474-3325SOCIAL MEDIA:• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@lightsonfalcon • TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lightsonfalcon SHOW LAUNCH:• Soft Launch: Tentatively scheduled for 12/7 with backup 12/8. Status updates will be made to www.lightsonfalcon.com

