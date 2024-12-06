Agora launches Conversational AI SDK, empowering Singapore’s IoT ecosystem

Agora, a global leader in Real-Time Communication technology, has announced the launch of its Conversational AI SDK developed in collaboration with OpenAI.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Internet of Things (IoT) market in Singapore is projected to grow to USD 2.7 billion by 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.80%, driven by the country’s push for smart nation solutions and the expansion of its IoT infrastructure. In line with this rapid growth, Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API), a global leader in Real-Time Communication (RTC) technology, has announced the launch of its Conversational AI SDK developed in collaboration with OpenAI. This SDK empowers developers to create intelligent multimodal agents, unlocking the potential for real-time, interactive IoT applications across industries.The Conversational AI SDK integrates Agora’s RTC technology with OpenAI’s advanced language models, enabling IoT devices to deliver seamless interactions through voice, video, and text. By enhancing communication capabilities, the SDK supports the development of IoT solutions in sectors such as smart homes, healthcare, transportation, and customer service. With Singapore’s IoT ecosystem thriving, Agora’s solution is well-positioned to enable businesses to innovate and engage users more effectively.As Singapore continues to lead in IoT adoption, the need for intelligent, interactive solutions has never been greater,” said Lawrence Wu, Head of IoT innovations, Agora “Our Conversational AI SDK empowers developers to transform how IoT devices interact with users, enabling more meaningful and dynamic engagements across diverse applications. We are excited to see how this innovation contributes to Singapore’s smart nation vision,” he added.Singapore’s IoT market is characterized by adopting cutting-edge technologies like 5G and AI to drive efficiency and improve user experiences. Agora’s Conversational AI SDK complements these advancements by enabling developers to deliver natural, multimodal interactions seamlessly integrating voice, video, and text. It reduces latency to ensure real-time responsiveness, leveraging Agora’s proven RTC platform, and supports the global scaling of IoT solutions through robust and flexible deployment options.One example of its application is in autonomous mobility. Robotaxi equipped with Agora’s technology can offer interactive ride-sharing experiences, allowing passengers to use multilingual voice commands for navigation, music selection, or ride-related queries. For added security, parents can monitor children or elderly family members traveling alone. In emergencies or heavy traffic, operators can take control of vehicles remotely to ensure safety.Agora’s SDK supports Ellie, an AI-powered baby monitor, delivering real-time video streaming and conversational AI for personalized care. Key features include parent voice cloning, AI alerts for crying or movement, and daily event summaries. This aligns with Singapore’s rising demand for baby monitors, expected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR (2023–2030), driven by working parents seeking dependable child monitoring solutions.Agora’s technology also enhances educational play and home automation by powering smart solutions like Miko and robotic lawnmowers. Equipped with real-time video feeds and computer vision, these devices enable adaptive landscaping, identify grass types, detect obstacles, and offer hands-free operation through voice commands, delivering efficiency and convenience to users.The launch of the Conversational AI SDK is a reflection of Agora’s commitment to driving innovation in IoT markets globally. Whether it’s enabling connected healthcare systems, enhancing customer engagement in retail, or powering autonomous systems, the SDK provides the foundation for smarter, more interactive IoT ecosystems. This aligns with Singapore’s Smart Nation initiative, supporting the government’s vision of leveraging technology to create a connected, efficient, and secure future for its citizens. Developers and industry professionals interested in exploring the broader potential of real-time technology can learn more at the upcoming Connected Experiences Expo 2024 (CEE 2024).***About Agora.ioHeadquartered in Santa Clara, California, Agora is a pioneer and global leader in Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), providing developers with simple, flexible, and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence capabilities into their applications.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.