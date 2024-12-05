S. 1339, Pharmacy Benefit Manager Reform Act

By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2025-2029 2025-2034

Direct Spending (Outlays) 9 42 16

Revenues 0 -150 -229

Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit 9 191 245

Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays) 3 2 not estimated

Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? < $2.5 billion Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply? Yes

Mandate Effects

Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035? < $5 billion Contains intergovernmental mandate? No

Contains private-sector mandate? Yes, Over Threshold

The bill would Impose new rules for contracts between pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and sponsors of private health insurance plans

Require an exception process for patients undergoing a medication step therapy protocol

Increase transparency of plans’ health insurance claims, networks, and costs for providers and patients

Impose private-sector mandates by limiting revenue sources for PBMs, requiring additional data disclosure by health plans, and restricting contracting terms

Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from Reduced federal subsidies for plan sponsors that benefit from PBM information disclosures and lower the cost of their pharmacy benefits

Higher administrative costs for insurers and PBMs that would result in higher health insurance premiums

Increased federal subsidies for health insurance plans whose enrollees access higher priced drugs than they would under current law