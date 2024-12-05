S. 1339, Pharmacy Benefit Manager Reform Act
By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars
2025
2025-2029
2025-2034
Direct Spending (Outlays)
9
42
16
Revenues
0
-150
-229
Increase or Decrease (-) in the Deficit
9
191
245
Spending Subject to Appropriation (Outlays)
3
2
not estimated
Increases net direct spending in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
< $2.5 billion
Statutory pay-as-you-go procedures apply?
Yes
Mandate Effects
Increases on-budget deficits in any of the four consecutive 10-year periods beginning in 2035?
< $5 billion
Contains intergovernmental mandate?
No
Contains private-sector mandate?
Yes, Over Threshold
The bill would
- Impose new rules for contracts between pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and sponsors of private health insurance plans
- Require an exception process for patients undergoing a medication step therapy protocol
- Increase transparency of plans’ health insurance claims, networks, and costs for providers and patients
- Impose private-sector mandates by limiting revenue sources for PBMs, requiring additional data disclosure by health plans, and restricting contracting terms
Estimated budgetary effects would mainly stem from
- Reduced federal subsidies for plan sponsors that benefit from PBM information disclosures and lower the cost of their pharmacy benefits
- Higher administrative costs for insurers and PBMs that would result in higher health insurance premiums
- Increased federal subsidies for health insurance plans whose enrollees access higher priced drugs than they would under current law
Areas of significant uncertainty include
- Anticipating responses by private health insurance plan sponsors and their contracted service providers to the bill’s requirements
- Projecting regulatory decisionmaking and enforcement by federal agencies
- Estimating the effects of those decisions on competition and drug prices
