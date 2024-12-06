IQF Vegetable Market to Expand to $7.1 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 4.2%

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global IQF Vegetable Market size was valued at $4.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.1 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.2%. from 2021 to 2030. The global IQF vegetables market growth is expected to be driven by surge in demand for IQF vegetable from the food service industry, owing to the various benefits offered by IQF vegetable such as reduced preparation time and availability in all seasons.IQF vegetable are types of frozen food products, which are preserved by using IQF technique that uses the fluidization approach. This results in freezing vegetable for 10–12 minutes and keeps the vegetable fresh for longer period of time.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08013 From the past few years, rise has been witnessed in the demand for IQF vegetable from the residential sectors. This is attributable to their availability throughout the year, and they minimize preparation time.IQF vegetable requires adequate refrigeration and storage facilities. Rapidly increasing number of retail stores, including supermarkets and hypermarkets majorly in developed economies like Europe and North America has enabled easier availability of IQF vegetable, as these stores are equipped with deep refrigeration and improved storage facilities.Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and other high-end retail stores serve as a better distribution point for IQF vegetable.Enquire about this report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/iqf-vegetable-market/purchase-options The global IQF vegetable market is segmented into nature, end user, distribution channel, and region.By nature, the market is classified into organic and conventional.On the basis of end user, it is categorized into commercial and residential. Depending on distribution channel, it is segregated supermarket/hypermarket, B2B, online store, and others.Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Argentina, and rest of LAMEA).Companies can operate their business in highly competitive market by launching new products or updated versions of existing products. Agreement with key stakeholders is expected to be a key strategy to sustain in the market.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08013 In the recent past, many leading players opted for product launch to strengthen their foothold in the market. To understand the key IQF vegetable market trends, strategies of leading players are analyzed in the report.Some of the key players in the IQF vegetable market analysis include Dole Food Co., Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., J.R. Simplot Co., Cardinal Foods LLC, B&G Foods Holdings Corp., ConAgra Foods, Inc., Kerry Group Plc., Uren Food Group Limited, Greenyard NV, and Pinnacle Foods, Inc.Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.