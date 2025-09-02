WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 23.7% CAGR | Software Defined Data Center (SDDC) Market Reach USD 320.59 Billion by 2030 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global software defined data center market size was valued at $39.45 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $320.59 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 23.7% from 2021 to 2030.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 289 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/908 Driving FactorsRise in the number of online shoppers led to the emergence of e-commerce businesses. Attractive offers, ease of payment, myriad options, and convenience of shopping are some of the driving factors for the online shopping platforms. Online shopping generates enormous amount of data, which is processed and stored in data centers. In addition, e-commerce sites need to be continuously functional. Hence, data centers require proper setup with advanced systems that lead to huge infrastructure cost. Moreover, demand for storage and high-performance computing increases from oil & gas firms. This has increased the demand for software defined data center solutions, owing to cost-effectiveness and the ability to deliver streamlined storage services. Thus, rapid increase in demand for data storage is boosting the software defined data center market growth.Market SegmentationThe software defined data center market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, enterprise size, type, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into software and services. Depending on deployment mode, it is fragmented into public, private, and hybrid. According to enterprise size, it is bifurcated into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises. Based on type, it is differentiated into software-defined compute (SDC), software-defined networking (SDN), software defined storage (SDS), and others. As per industry vertical, it is segregated into IT enabled services (ITeS), BFSI, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players operating in the software defined data center market analysis include Citrix Systems, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Dell Inc., VMware, Inc., and Datacore Software. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/908 Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding more than one-third of the total market share. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 26.9% during the forecast period.Based on component, the software segment held the highest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fourths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 26.3% from 2021 to 2030.Based on deployment mode, the public segment held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly three-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hybrid segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 25.4% from 2021 to 2030.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (289 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/software-defined-data-center-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic led to have a positive impact on the growth of the global software-defined data center market. The exponential integration of big data was the primary driver of industry development. Researchers employed technologies such as big data and machine learning.● Big data aided in the analysis of datasets and the identification of trends that aided in COVID-19 detection. This has become one of the major growth factors for the software-defined data center market during the global health crisis.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300 | India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.