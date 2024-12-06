Global Event and Exhibition Market to Reach US$ 58.96 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 3.30% | Astute Analytica
Event and Exhibition Market Witnesses Steady Growth with a CAGR of 3.30% During 2024–2032CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒𝟒.𝟎𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 and is projected to reach a market size of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟓𝟖.𝟗𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, growing at a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟑𝟎% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
This market growth is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for immersive and interactive events, the increasing number of trade shows and conferences, and the growing focus on sustainable event practices. Additionally, the shift towards hybrid events that combine physical and virtual experiences is gaining traction, expanding the market's reach and accessibility.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞, 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬
The event and exhibition market is thriving as there is a growing appetite for “live” experiences. Consumers want to have engaging interactions with brands, and companies are responding by delivering them through events and exhibitions. And within these two areas of marketing, experiential marketing itself — the strategy that focuses on creating impactful brand-consumer connections — is also flourishing. According to a study conducted by the Event Marketing Institute (EMI), 74% of consumers are more likely to buy products after taking part in branded event marketing experiences. Moreover, EMI found 91% of consumers develop more positive feelings about brands after attending one – brands need to focus on creating shareable moments at them. This means budgeting accordingly too; according Freeman’s Global Brand Experience Study CMOs allocate between 21-50% live event spend from their total budgets on average.
Event and exhibition market provide the perfect platform for this kind of activity as they enable brands to create multi-sensory, interactive occasions that leave an impression. For example, at last year’s South by Southwest (SXSW) festival, HBO created an experience titled “Bleed for the Throne” which saw participants donate blood before being immersed into a world featuring actors and props from Game of Thrones. Although digital has risen up around it, face-to-face still remains at the heart of all good marketing. In fact, according to a CEIR survey 99% of marketers agree trade shows provide unique value not offered by other channels because they allow businesses to create personal relationships with clients face-to-face which can never be replicated online.
For instance, Google who had massive booth space during CES 2023, where they built out rides powered by google assistant that took you through a day in different locations generating massive amounts buzz and social posts. According to EMI research, 91% of consumers have more positive feelings towards brands after attending an event, with 85% likely to purchase afterwards, and over 70% converting into actual customers. They also amplify on social media too – a Splash study found events generate average 4.3 impressions per attendee, with 98% of consumers creating digital or social content at these events.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 & 𝐄𝐱𝐡𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Fiera Milano SpA
Deutsche Messe AG
Messe Frankfurt GmbH
MCH Group AG
GL Events
Koelnmesse GmbH
RELX Plc
Viparis Holding
Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
By Type
B2B
B2C
Hybrid/Mixed
By Revenue Stream
Exhibitor Fee
Sponsorship Fee
Entrance Fee
Services
By End User
Consumer Goods & Retail Sector
Automotive & Transportation
Industrial
Entertainment
Real Estate & Property
Hospitality Sector
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
