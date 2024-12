Global Event and Exhibition Market to Reach US$ 58.96 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 3.30% | Astute Analytica

Event and Exhibition Market Witnesses Steady Growth with a CAGR of 3.30% During 2024โ€“2032

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ก๐ข๐›๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ was valued at ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ’.๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘ and is projected to reach a market size of ๐”๐’$ ๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ—๐Ÿ” ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ, growing at a compound annual growth rate (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ‘.๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ% during the forecast period from ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐“๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž:- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/event-and-exhibition-market This market growth is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for immersive and interactive events, the increasing number of trade shows and conferences, and the growing focus on sustainable event practices. Additionally, the shift towards hybrid events that combine physical and virtual experiences is gaining traction, expanding the market's reach and accessibility.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ฒ๐ง๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ: ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐‹๐ข๐ฏ๐ž, ๐ˆ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž๐ฌThe event and exhibition market is thriving as there is a growing appetite for โ€œliveโ€ experiences. Consumers want to have engaging interactions with brands, and companies are responding by delivering them through events and exhibitions. And within these two areas of marketing, experiential marketing itself โ€” the strategy that focuses on creating impactful brand-consumer connections โ€” is also flourishing. According to a study conducted by the Event Marketing Institute (EMI), 74% of consumers are more likely to buy products after taking part in branded event marketing experiences. Moreover, EMI found 91% of consumers develop more positive feelings about brands after attending one โ€“ brands need to focus on creating shareable moments at them. This means budgeting accordingly too; according Freemanโ€™s Global Brand Experience Study CMOs allocate between 21-50% live event spend from their total budgets on average.Event and exhibition market provide the perfect platform for this kind of activity as they enable brands to create multi-sensory, interactive occasions that leave an impression. For example, at last yearโ€™s South by Southwest (SXSW) festival, HBO created an experience titled โ€œBleed for the Throneโ€ which saw participants donate blood before being immersed into a world featuring actors and props from Game of Thrones. Although digital has risen up around it, face-to-face still remains at the heart of all good marketing. In fact, according to a CEIR survey 99% of marketers agree trade shows provide unique value not offered by other channels because they allow businesses to create personal relationships with clients face-to-face which can never be replicated online.For instance, Google who had massive booth space during CES 2023, where they built out rides powered by google assistant that took you through a day in different locations generating massive amounts buzz and social posts. According to EMI research, 91% of consumers have more positive feelings towards brands after attending an event, with 85% likely to purchase afterwards, and over 70% converting into actual customers. 