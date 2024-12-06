Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and King Misuzulu KaZwelithini lead Men Unite Against Gender Based Violence and Femicide march, 6 Dec

Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons With Disabilities joins hands with His Majesty King Misuzulu KaZwelithini to lead the ‘Men Unite Against Gender Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) March’ on Friday, 06 December 2024, in Durban.

The Men Unite Against GBVF March is in line with the 2024 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children Campaign, objectives that call for raising awareness about GBV and its harmful impacts.

The Men Unite Against GBVF March is a civil society initiative by the Good Men Foundation that aims to raise awareness and stand against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF). Gender-based violence and femicide is not a minor novel societal challenge occurring in certain pockets of society. It is a pervasive global social justice issue which transcends race, class, religion and geographical location.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Segment One Segment Two Segment Three March from King Dinizulu Park to Durban City Hall Arrival of Principals at Gugu Dlamini Park Official Program Commences Time: 08h00 – 09h00 Time: 10h00-10h30 Time: 11h00 – 13h00 Venue: King DinuZulu Park, Dr Pixley KaSeme Street Venue: Gugu Dlamini Park, Samora Machel St, Durban Central, Durban, 4001 Venue: 65 Masabala Yengwa Avenue, Durban Station.

Members of the media are required to RSVP for purposes of accreditation by submitting their full credentials to the following contact persons:

Vasanthi Naidoo on Vasanthi@gcis.gov.za 072 245 6144 or Mercedez Dlikilili on 065 733 3856 or mercedezkd@gmail.com .

Accreditation Collection:

Date: 05 December 2024

Time: 13:00 to 17:00

Venue: The Station, 65 Masabala Yengwa Avenue, Durban Station.

