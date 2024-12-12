Movie Memory Time Launches New YouTube Channel with Over 150 Interactive Videos to Entertain and Foster Remembrance

Vintage Fun for All Ages

Visitors Can Enjoy Fabulous Film Clips Spanning the 20th Century Featuring Vintage Pop Culture and Fond Memories

Clips and segments are tons of fun that can be enjoyed alone on a personal computer, tablet, smart phone, or with friends gathered around watching a large screen television.” — Ron Hall, Founder Festival Films

EXCELSIOR, MN, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Minnesota based Festival Films has launched MOVIE MEMORY TIME, a new free and fun resource on YouTube. Visitors can enjoy a cornucopia of movie and TV clips culled from the Golden Age of Hollywood and television. Segments include clips and entire short films produced during the 20th Century. Examples encompass childhood and teenage years, dating, raising a family, Hollywood celebrities, trailers and bloopers, vintage fashions, classic cartoons, Soundies, Christmas cheer, Sing-Alongs and more. Ron Hall is the founder-owner of Festival Films, a media company that since 1976 has specialized in providing vintage film and television shows to movie theaters, DVD markets, TV broadcast and the Internet. Next year the company will celebrate 50 years of finding, restoring and distributing classic content. Ron is a foremost authority in the industry on classic film copyright law, and over the decades has acquired many rare titles. He is a copyright consultant on behalf of many YouTube channels.Initially, Festival Films offered 16mm film format of classic films to colleges that taught film history courses. Beta and VHS home video came along in the early 1980s, followed by laser discs, DVDs and digitized streaming.In 2011 Hall visited a Twin Cities retirement community, Minnesota Masonic Homes, to see if they wanted to show feature vintage films in their 1500 seat auditorium. "No! We have enough films from all eras," said the Activity Director, "but we could use a new group activity."Hence questions were added to many of the short videos to guide discussion and Movie Memory Time was born as a Group Activity. Short film clips spark memories of growing up. Onscreen questions encourage reminiscing. Clips and segments can be enjoyed alone on a personal computer, tablet or smart phone, or with friends gathered around watching a large screen television. Afterward, viewers can share their memories. The most fascinating and funny clips were then shown in the auditorium to larger crowds.A fine example of the content is Electro the Robot at the 1939 NY World's Fair . A family witnesses the advent of the future, encountering robots and dishwashers for the first time. Questions that follow include: Did you ever attend a World's Fair? Do you go to your State Fair? Do you like Robots? What will the Future look like?Another example is "Lucy Gets a Roommate" excerpted from a 1966 episode of “The Lucy Show.” Career woman Lucille Ball takes in a new roommate, ditzy Carol Burnett. Their incompatibility spawns hilarity. Among questions discussed at the end: Did you love Lucy? Your favorite scene with Lucy? Name some of Lucy's feature films. Share your Lucy Memories.In one more example of an interactive segment, grade school memories are sparked by an excerpt from Hal Roach's Our Gang (Little Rascals) short “School’s Out” (1930). Kids in the classroom come up with hilarious and wrong answers to all of teacher Miss Crabtree's questions.After first offering MMT segments on DVD, in 2014 the best clips were digitized on Facebook. At that time, MMT was offered to companies who in turn supplied content to Assisted Living Communities. Festival Films' chief client was LifeLoop (formerly “It's Never Too Late”). LifeLoop distributes four new MMT segments each month to retirement communities, nursing homes, memory units and Alzheimer centers, along with other computer games, educational content and activities.The initial launch of Movie Memory Time on YouTube includes over 150 segments in a dozen categories. More categories and clips will be added in the weeks and months ahead.Anyone with computer access can enjoy an abundance of entertaining, educational and memorable content. Fun clips derived from feature films, TV shows, theatrical short subjects, newsreels and cartoons are the very heart of Movie Memory Time videos.

American Pop Culture from the Past

