The GCC HR Tech Market to Reach USD 5,483.5 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 9.05% | Astute Analytica

CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ๐†๐‚๐‚ ๐‡๐‘ ๐ญ๐ž๐œ๐ก ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ , valued at ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ,๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ“๐Ÿ•.๐Ÿ‘ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘, is on a robust growth trajectory, projected to achieve a market valuation of ๐”๐’๐ƒ ๐Ÿ“,๐Ÿ’๐Ÿ–๐Ÿ‘.๐Ÿ“ ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ. This expansion reflects a significant compound annual growth rate (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ—.๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ“% during the forecast period ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ’โ€“๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿ.๐€ ๐‘๐ž๐ช๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐ ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/gcc-hr-tech-market As businesses in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region continue to embrace digital transformation, HR technology solutions are playing a pivotal role in streamlining workforce management, enhancing recruitment processes, and improving employee engagement. The increasing adoption of cloud-based HR platforms, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), and the integration of analytics into human resource functions are key drivers propelling the market's growth.๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ƒ๐ฒ๐ง๐š๐ฆ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ: ๐‘๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐€๐œ๐ซ๐จ๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐„๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ข๐ฌ๐ž๐ฌThe GCC HR tech marketโ€™s increasing requirement for automation among enterprises is acting as a major driver of HR tech growth. Moreover, the market is also being fueled by the adoption of HR technology solutions like cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software suites. These types of solution offer an extensive range feature such as talent management systems, recruiting software, performance management systems and workforce analytics tools which meet changing organizational needs within the region. Seventy percent (70%) of GCC companies plan to invest in HR tech to improve their talent management capabilities according to our research findings thus highlighting how important automation has become in HR processes.The HR tech industry is expanding rapidly in the Gulf Cooperation Council due to increased job opportunities created through digital transformation initiatives by organizations. For example, United Arab Emirates alone had more than 1133 technology related jobs advertised on various online platforms in 2023 alone which shows that there were many positions available for people skilled in these areas. This surge reflects growing demand for skills required to work with automated systems or even manage them while working with othersโ€™ data thus necessitating this expertise within this geographyโ€™s labor market. Another trend gaining momentum is integration around HCM platforms where companies want their systems talking seamlessly between different HR functions at once so they can have all necessary information about employees easily accessible. Thereby Oracle HCM Cloud being one such system in the GCC HR tech market that allows core HR functions alongside talent and workforce managements on same platform hence automating most if not all activities performed by department staff members while SAP SuccessFactors has been adopted dans intend drive efficiency across its entire operation through advanced use of technology especially those touching on employee records keeping.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐‚๐‚ ๐‡๐‘ ๐“๐ž๐œ๐ก ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญSAP SEOracle CorporationAutomatic Data Corporation (ADP), IncCornerstone OnDemand, Inc.Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.Infor, Inc.Cegid GroupThe Access Group๐‘๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฏ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/gcc-hr-tech-market ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐ž๐ฐ:๐๐ฒ ๐€๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งTalent ManagementPayroll ManagementPerformance ManagementWorkforce ManagementRecruitmentOthersBy TypeInhouseOutsourcedBy End Use IndustryTTH (Travel, Transportation, and Hospitality)Public SectorHealthcareInformation TechnologyBFSIOthersBy Company SizeLess than 1k Employees1k-5k EmployeesGreater than 5k EmployeesBy CountrySaudi ArabiaUAEQatarBahrainKuwaitOman๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐๐ƒ๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/gcc-hr-tech-market ๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐€๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐š:Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyse for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

