The GCC HR Tech Market to Reach USD 5,483.5 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 9.05% | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐆𝐂𝐂 𝐇𝐑 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐,𝟓𝟓𝟕.𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is on a robust growth trajectory, projected to achieve a market valuation of 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟓,𝟒𝟖𝟑.𝟓 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. This expansion reflects a significant compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟗.𝟎𝟓% during the forecast period 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒–𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.
As businesses in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region continue to embrace digital transformation, HR technology solutions are playing a pivotal role in streamlining workforce management, enhancing recruitment processes, and improving employee engagement. The increasing adoption of cloud-based HR platforms, advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), and the integration of analytics into human resource functions are key drivers propelling the market's growth.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫: 𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐬
The GCC HR tech market’s increasing requirement for automation among enterprises is acting as a major driver of HR tech growth. Moreover, the market is also being fueled by the adoption of HR technology solutions like cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software suites. These types of solution offer an extensive range feature such as talent management systems, recruiting software, performance management systems and workforce analytics tools which meet changing organizational needs within the region. Seventy percent (70%) of GCC companies plan to invest in HR tech to improve their talent management capabilities according to our research findings thus highlighting how important automation has become in HR processes.
The HR tech industry is expanding rapidly in the Gulf Cooperation Council due to increased job opportunities created through digital transformation initiatives by organizations. For example, United Arab Emirates alone had more than 1133 technology related jobs advertised on various online platforms in 2023 alone which shows that there were many positions available for people skilled in these areas. This surge reflects growing demand for skills required to work with automated systems or even manage them while working with others’ data thus necessitating this expertise within this geography’s labor market. Another trend gaining momentum is integration around HCM platforms where companies want their systems talking seamlessly between different HR functions at once so they can have all necessary information about employees easily accessible. Thereby Oracle HCM Cloud being one such system in the GCC HR tech market that allows core HR functions alongside talent and workforce managements on same platform hence automating most if not all activities performed by department staff members while SAP SuccessFactors has been adopted dans intend drive efficiency across its entire operation through advanced use of technology especially those touching on employee records keeping.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐂𝐂 𝐇𝐑 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
SAP SE
Oracle Corporation
Automatic Data Corporation (ADP), Inc
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
Infor, Inc.
Cegid Group
The Access Group
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
Talent Management
Payroll Management
Performance Management
Workforce Management
Recruitment
Others
By Type
Inhouse
Outsourced
By End Use Industry
TTH (Travel, Transportation, and Hospitality)
Public Sector
Healthcare
Information Technology
BFSI
Others
By Company Size
Less than 1k Employees
1k-5k Employees
Greater than 5k Employees
By Country
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Qatar
Bahrain
Kuwait
Oman
