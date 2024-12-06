DVDFab Introduces Its Latest Innovation, the Nvidia AI Enhancer

NVIDIA AI Enhancer DVDFab

DVDFab Unveils NVIDIA AI Enhancer: Revolutionizing Video Upscaling with Advanced AI Technology for Stunning 4K Quality and Detail Preservation

HONG KONG S.A.R, HONG KONG S.A.R, CHINA, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the pursuit of ultimate audio-visual enjoyment, the SDR format of DVD and Blu-ray videos can no longer satisfy the craving for high-definition picture quality from 4K HDR TVs and high-end home theater users. Recently, DVDFab Software announced the launch of a revolutionary technology— DVDFab Nvidia AI Enhancer . With its powerful AI algorithms, this technology successfully breaks the barrier between SDR and 4K HDR10, intelligently upgrading traditional SDR videos to 4K HDR10 format, offering users an unprecedented visual feast.Highlights of Nvidia AI Enhancer-Nvidia NvTrueHDR Technology SupportUses Nvidia NvTrueHDR technology, compatible with NVIDIA 20, 30, and 40 series graphics cards, to output HDR10 video with enhanced color accuracy, contrast, and brightness, providing superior visual quality.-4K HDR10 MP4/MKV Output for DVD & Blu-rayWithin the DVD Ripper and Blu-ray Ripper modules, easily convert DVD and Blu-ray sources into high-quality 4K HDR10 MP4/MKV files, ensuring bright colors, sharp details, and broad compatibility.-Blu-ray to 4K HDR10 UHD Disc ConversionIn the Blu-ray to UHD and UHD Creator modules, transform Blu-ray sources or SDR video files into standard 4K HDR10 UHD disc formats, perfect for creating professional-grade UHD Blu-ray discs with cinematic visuals.-Lightning-Fast Conversion SpeedWith advanced hardware acceleration, the Nvidia AI Enhancer ensures ultra-fast conversion speeds, dramatically reducing processing time without sacrificing video quality.-Wide HDR10 Playback Device CompatibilityFully compatible with a wide range of HDR10-supported playback devices, enabling smooth viewing of enhanced content on modern 4K HDR TVs, monitors, and media players.How to Convert SDR to HDR10 in UHD Creator Module?Step 1 Download and install the 64-bit version of DVDFab 13Only the 64-bit version of DVDFab 13 contains the UHD Creator module, so make sure you download and install the correct version of DVDFab 13 onto your PC.Step 2 Launch DVDFab 13 and go to the UHD Creator moduleLaunch DVDFab 13, navigate to the UHD Creator. Then drag & drop the videos into the main interface.After that, click the "Advanced Setting", and choose the quality level of "AI Enhancer".Step 3 Start the authoring procedureAfter loading the source videos, select an output destination and then hit the Start button to trigger the processing procedure.About DVDFabDVDFab, established in 2003, is a prominent software developer specializing in multimedia solutions like DVD and Blu-ray ripping, DVD creation, and video processing tools. It also provides software for video editing, media playback, and streaming downloads. Renowned for its intuitive interface, quick performance, and frequent updates, DVDFab stays at the forefront of the market by focusing on consumer needs, which led to the creation of the NVIDIA AI Enhancer. It is a popular choice for users seeking to back up or improve their media libraries.For more information, please visit DVDFab's official website:EN: https://www.dvdfab.cn/ FR: https://dvdfab.fr/ DE: https://dvdfab.at/ JP: https://dvdfab.org/ CN: https://zh.dvdfab.cn/ For customer service, please visit: https://www.dvdfab.cn/contact.htm

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.