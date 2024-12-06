U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship Comes to Texas for the First Time in History
2023 finalist Mike Azzaro will return to the 2024 U.S. Arena Open Polo Championship playing for KCrush polo team playing
Will Walton and Tiamo Hudspeth will face off at Brookshire Polo Club again. This time in the U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship photo- Murrell Photography
Chad Bowman will have home arena advantage at Brookshire Polo Club during the 2024 U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship
Nicolai Galindo will be defending his 2023 win in the 2024 U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship at Brookshire Polo Club near Houston
In 2021, three Texans traveled to California to win the U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship. Now this prestigious tournament comes to the Houston area
U.S. Polo Assn. Presents Top-Level Arena Polo Competition at Brookshire Polo Club Just West of Houston
Presented by U.S. Polo Assn., this year’s competition promises to be an unforgettable experience as nine elite teams compete for the coveted national championship titles and a share of the impressive $70,000 in prize money. These two tournaments will feature top arena polo talent from around the country vying for the Championship titles. With its exhilarating pace and high-energy gameplay, arena polo is often referred to as "Hockey on Horseback." The sport features teams of three players, each demonstrating precision, skill, and the athleticism of their horses in a thrilling and fast-paced environment.
Spectators will enjoy an up-close, immersive experience, with the action happening just inches from the stands. You’ll hear players communicate mid-play, feel the thunderous power of the horses' hooves, and might even experience the thrill of a flying ball heading your way! Fans will also have the chance to meet the players and horses in a rare and personal setting. After the games, visit the U.S. Polo Assn. Outlet at Katy Mills for authentic polo apparel and accessories.
Event Details:
When: December 9-15, 2024
Where: Brookshire Polo Club (just west of Houston, TX)
Tickets: $8-$10 (children 14 and under free)
Tickets Available: Humanitix Event Page https://collections.humanitix.com/us-open-arena-polo-championship
This is a unique opportunity to witness the excitement of arena polo at the highest level in a thrilling new location.
For those who can't make it to Texas, the semi-finals and finals of the U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship and the finals of the arena handicap will be available on USPA Polo Network YouTube channel.
Here is the schedule but be sure to check @usarenapolo on Instagram or Arena Polo on Facebook for possible changes.
Monday, December 9
10am - Prestonwood/Broken Taco vs Texas Arena League
12:30pm - KCrush vs Fawkes Polo
3pm – Traveller’s Rest vs Equis Hotel Waikiki/McFaddin Ranch
Tuesday, December 10
10am – Texas Arena League vs Dallas Polo Club
12:30pm – Fawkes Polo vs Bar Spur
3pm – Equus Hotel Waikiki/McFaddin Ranch vs Texas Aggies
Wednesday, December 11
10am - Dallas Polo Club vs Prestonwood/Broken Taco
12:30pm - Bar-Spur vs KCrush
3pm - Texas Aggies vs Traveller’s Rest
Shoot-out for Bracket ties, if needed
Friday, December 13
10am – Semi-finals United States Arena Handicap
12pm – Semi-finals United States Arena Handicap
2:30pm - Semi-finals U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship
4:30pm - Semi-finals U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship
Saturday, December 14
12pm - Bronze medal match United States Arena Handicap
2:30pm - Bronze medal match U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship
Sunday, December 15
12pm - Finals United States Arena Handicap
2pm - Finals U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship
Team Rosters:
Bar-Spur LLC
Mark Osburn
Chad Bowman
Patrick Uretz
Dallas Polo Club
Jack McLean
Will Walton
August Scherer
KCrush
Hunter Azzaro
Harrison Azzaro
Mike Azzaro
Traveller’s Rest
Juan Jose Gonzalez
Robert Orthwein
Nicolai Galindo
Prestonwood/Broken Taco
Vance Miller III
Andrew Scott
Vaughn Miller Jr
Texas Aggies
Christian Aycinena
Aiden Meeker
Will Mudra
Zak Coleman
Fawkes Polo
Miguel Torres
Ian Schnoebelen
Jared Sheldon
Equis Hotels Waikiki/McFaddin Ranch
Devon Dailey
Steve Krueger
Tiamo Hudspeth
Texas Arena League
James Glew
Ariel Mancebo
Niklaus Felhaber
About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)
U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the non-profit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sport's governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through over 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers, and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in more than 190 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn. was named one of the top global sports licensors in 2023, according to License Global. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.
USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sport and lifestyle content. A historic, multi-year, global arrangement between USPAGL and ESPN, now showcases many of the top championship polo games in the U.S., enabling millions of sports fans and consumers to enjoy the sport across ESPN’s broadcast and streaming platforms. For more sport content visit globalpolo.com.
2023 US Open Arena Polo Championship Final - SIG Polo Team vs K Crush
