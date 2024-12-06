U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship Comes to Texas for the First Time in History

2023 finalist Mike Azzaro will return to the 2024 U.S. Arena Open Polo Championship playing for KCrush polo team playing Will Walton and Tiamo Hudspeth will face off at Brookshire Polo Club again. This time in the U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship photo- Murrell Photography Chad Bowman will have home arena advantage at Brookshire Polo Club during the 2024 U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship Nicolai Galindo will be defending his 2023 win in the 2024 U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship at Brookshire Polo Club near Houston In 2021, three Texans traveled to California to win the U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship. Now this prestigious tournament comes to the Houston area

U.S. Polo Assn. Presents Top-Level Arena Polo Competition at Brookshire Polo Club Just West of Houston

Arena polo has a strong foothold in the Lone Star state with the success of Texas Arena League. Now, we are moving to the highest level of the sport with the U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship.” — Robin Sanchez, USPA Arena Committee Chairman and Native Texan

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- United States Polo Association (USPA) is thrilled to announce that the 2024 United States Open Arena Polo Championship and the United States Arena Handicap will make their historic debut in Texas this December. For the first time ever, Brookshire Polo Club, just west of Houston, will host this prestigious event from December 9-15, bringing world-class polo action to the Lone Star State.Presented by U.S. Polo Assn. , this year’s competition promises to be an unforgettable experience as nine elite teams compete for the coveted national championship titles and a share of the impressive $70,000 in prize money. These two tournaments will feature top arena polo talent from around the country vying for the Championship titles. With its exhilarating pace and high-energy gameplay, arena polo is often referred to as "Hockey on Horseback." The sport features teams of three players, each demonstrating precision, skill, and the athleticism of their horses in a thrilling and fast-paced environment.Spectators will enjoy an up-close, immersive experience, with the action happening just inches from the stands. You’ll hear players communicate mid-play, feel the thunderous power of the horses' hooves, and might even experience the thrill of a flying ball heading your way! Fans will also have the chance to meet the players and horses in a rare and personal setting. After the games, visit the U.S. Polo Assn. Outlet at Katy Mills for authentic polo apparel and accessories.Event Details:When: December 9-15, 2024Where: Brookshire Polo Club (just west of Houston, TX)Tickets: $8-$10 (children 14 and under free)Tickets Available: Humanitix Event Page https://collections.humanitix.com/us-open-arena-polo-championship This is a unique opportunity to witness the excitement of arena polo at the highest level in a thrilling new location.For those who can't make it to Texas, the semi-finals and finals of the U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship and the finals of the arena handicap will be available on USPA Polo Network YouTube channel.Here is the schedule but be sure to check @usarenapolo on Instagram or Arena Polo on Facebook for possible changes.Monday, December 910am - Prestonwood/Broken Taco vs Texas Arena League12:30pm - KCrush vs Fawkes Polo3pm – Traveller’s Rest vs Equis Hotel Waikiki/McFaddin RanchTuesday, December 1010am – Texas Arena League vs Dallas Polo Club12:30pm – Fawkes Polo vs Bar Spur3pm – Equus Hotel Waikiki/McFaddin Ranch vs Texas AggiesWednesday, December 1110am - Dallas Polo Club vs Prestonwood/Broken Taco12:30pm - Bar-Spur vs KCrush3pm - Texas Aggies vs Traveller’s RestShoot-out for Bracket ties, if neededFriday, December 1310am – Semi-finals United States Arena Handicap12pm – Semi-finals United States Arena Handicap2:30pm - Semi-finals U.S. Open Arena Polo Championship4:30pm - Semi-finals U.S. Open Arena Polo ChampionshipSaturday, December 1412pm - Bronze medal match United States Arena Handicap2:30pm - Bronze medal match U.S. Open Arena Polo ChampionshipSunday, December 1512pm - Finals United States Arena Handicap2pm - Finals U.S. Open Arena Polo ChampionshipTeam Rosters:Bar-Spur LLCMark OsburnChad BowmanPatrick UretzDallas Polo ClubJack McLeanWill WaltonAugust SchererKCrushHunter AzzaroHarrison AzzaroMike AzzaroTraveller’s RestJuan Jose GonzalezRobert OrthweinNicolai GalindoPrestonwood/Broken TacoVance Miller IIIAndrew ScottVaughn Miller JrTexas AggiesChristian AycinenaAiden MeekerWill MudraZak ColemanFawkes PoloMiguel TorresIan SchnoebelenJared SheldonEquis Hotels Waikiki/McFaddin RanchDevon DaileySteve KruegerTiamo HudspethTexas Arena LeagueJames GlewAriel ManceboNiklaus FelhaberAbout U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the non-profit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sport's governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through over 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers, and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in more than 190 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn. was named one of the top global sports licensors in 2023, according to License Global. USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. 