Category V Biotech OTC: CATV Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire MariJ Pharmaceuticals-Retains New Counsel for Name Change

This LOI represents a major milestone for CATV as we continue to diversify and strengthen our offerings in high-growth industries. MariJ’s assets and proven success will be instrumental in our growth.” — Michael Feldenkrais

FL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4Cable TV International , Inc. (OTC.PK: CATV) Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire MariJ Pharmaceuticals from Branded Legacy, Inc. and Retains New Counsel for Name Change with FINRA4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTC.PK: CATV), a leading innovator in emerging industries, is pleased to announce the signing of a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire MariJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc. from Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC.PK: BLEG). This transformative LOI is expected to lead to an acquisition agreement that will bolster CATV’s position in the rapidly growing CBD and wellness sector through MariJ’s robust portfolio of licenses, certifications, and operational assets.MariJ Pharmaceuticals, based in Melbourne, Florida, specializes in certified organic CBD extraction and production, with patented processes, mobile extraction facilities, and a portfolio of award-winning products.The LOI outlines the intent to acquire MariJ’s compounding pharmacy license, state-of-the-art supercritical CO2 extraction equipment, certified organic refined CBD inventory, and a range of advanced tools and technologies. MariJ's assets also include a fleet of licensed and permitted vehicles, tailored for on-site extraction and refinement operations, which enhance geographic reach and service capabilities.The LOI includes provisions for the acquisition of MariJ’s intellectual property, operational databases, customer lists, trademarks, and organic certifications, as well as a patent for extraction and processing technology. CATV aims to integrate MariJ’s proven formulations and products into its expanding wellness-focused portfolio following the completion of the acquisition agreement.Strengthening Corporate Structure with New Legal CounselIn addition to this strategic LOI, CATV has retained a seasoned SEC attorney to oversee and expedite its corporate name change filing with FINRA to "Category V Biotech, Inc." This move is part of the company’s broader strategy to align its branding with its evolving business operations and growth trajectory.David Oswald, CEO of MariJ Pharmaceuticals, shared his optimism:"As I step away from MariJ Pharmaceuticals to focus on growing Sycamore Biopharma, which requires the full attention of me and my team, I am confident that Michael Feldenkrais and his team will do wonderful things with MariJ. This agreement marks an exciting new chapter for MariJ, and I know it will thrive under their innovative leadership."Michael Feldenkrais, CEO of 4Cable TV International, Inc., commented:This LOI represents a major milestone for CATV as we continue to diversify and strengthen our offerings in high-growth industries. MariJ’s assets, expertise, and proven success in the CBD space will be instrumental in our next phase of growth. We are eager to finalize the acquisition agreement."The LOI and subsequent acquisition of MariJ Pharmaceuticals are key steps in CATV’s strategic evolution, positioning the company to capitalize on expanding opportunities in the wellness and CBD sectors. The retained legal counsel will ensure a seamless transition as the company undergoes its name change, reinforcing CATV’s commitment to its shareholders and long-term vision.About MariJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: MariJ Pharmaceuticals, Inc., based in Melbourne, Florida, specializes in certified organic mobile extraction and production of CBD from industrial hemp. Known for its innovative technology and patented extraction processes, MariJ offers HIPAA-compliant solutions to the pharmaceutical and bio-product industries, serving wholesale and retail markets across the United States.About 4Cable TV International, Inc.: 4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTC.PK: CATV), soon to be known as Category V Biotech, Inc., is a dynamic company focused on leveraging opportunities in emerging markets. Through strategic acquisitions and innovation, CATV is committed to delivering high-quality products and services that enhance value for its shareholders. With its focus on growth, the company continues to explore new opportunities to expand its footprint in promising industries.Future Endeavors: Category V Biotech, Inc is poised to embark on a new era of growth, innovation, and value creation. The company will continue to keep its shareholders informed about key developments, milestones, and the progress of its initiatives.About Category V Biotech, Inc: (Currently known as 4Cable TV International, Inc. until change of name is completed) Category V Biotech, Inc is a forward-thinking biotechnology company committed to leveraging science and innovation to create Category V-type products with a national impact. The company is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of biotechnology and contributing to positive advancements on a grand scale.Safe Harbor Statement:The information provided in this release includes forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and projections of management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.For more details, refer to the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.For investor inquiries and additional information, contact:Michael Feldenkrais, CEO of Category V Biotech, Inc.Website: catvbt.comEmail: info@catvbt.com

