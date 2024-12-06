While It May Be Cold Out, Now Is the Time to Plan for Summer Camp Adventures

Trying something new and making friends is a key benefit of summer camp Teen at Ropes Course Water sports are popular at summer camp and teach a myriad of skills

New Research Highlights The Importance of Summer Camp for Children's Development

The KidFest & Camp Expo isn’t just about logistics—it’s about creating excitement for the possibilities ahead.” — Jennifer Bryerton MaEd., Publisher & CEO

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- While it may be cold out, now is the time to plan for sunny summer camp adventures. Attending summer camp offers children a unique environment to develop essential life skills. According to the American Camp Association (ACA), camps provide a community of caring adults who nurture experiential education, leading to increased self-respect and appreciation for human value. This environment fosters outcomes such as self-identity, self-worth, self-esteem, leadership, and self-respect, all of which build personal competencies.ACA CAMPSA significant study by the ACA highlights that camp experiences help children build social skills, independence, and self-confidence. The research emphasizes the importance of making camp experiences more accessible, as many parents face barriers to sending their children to camp. The study advocates for greater funding at local, state, and national levels to ensure all children can benefit from camp experiences.ACA CAMPSBy participating in camps, children engage in activities that promote teamwork, communication, and problem-solving. These experiences contribute to their overall well-being and prepare them for future challenges. The ACA's findings underscore the lasting positive impacts of camp on youth development, making events like the KidFest & Camp Expo valuable opportunities for families to explore enriching summer options for their children.In Virginia, Charlottesville is gearing up for a brand-new event designed to help families plan for summer while celebrating the joys of childhood. CharlottesvilleFamily Magazine has announced the first-ever **KidFest & Camp Expo**, an expansion of their long-standing Fun Fair & Camp Expo. The event is scheduled for Sunday, February 23, 2025, at the Piedmont Family YMCA and promises a mix of entertainment, resources, and practical tools for parents and children alike.The event, running from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, is free to attend and will feature an array of opportunities to explore summer camps, enrichment programs, and community resources. Parents will have the chance to meet with camp directors and service providers, while children enjoy interactive activities in a dedicated Kids’ Activity Zone.According to Jennifer Bryerton, Publisher of CharlottesvilleFamily Magazine, the event aims to do more than just help families plan for summer.> "The KidFest & Camp Expo isn’t just about logistics—it’s about creating excitement for the possibilities ahead. We’re thrilled to provide this opportunity for parents to connect with resources and for kids to have a day of fun."### What Families Can ExpectThe **KidFest & Camp Expo** will bring together day and overnight summer camps offering programs in sports, arts, STEM, and outdoor adventures. Local organizations and businesses will also showcase after-school programs, educational opportunities, and family-friendly services in the Charlottesville area. Here are some tips on how to choose a camp for your child andmake the most of a camp fair.For children, the Kids' Activity Zone will feature crafts, games, and live demonstrations aimed at inspiring creativity and curiosity. Organizers hope the hands-on experiences will keep kids engaged while parents gather information.Why It MattersThis event comes at a time when many parents are seeking guidance and options for keeping their children active, engaged, and enriched during the summer months. The KidFest & Camp Expo not only connects families with summer camps but also shines a light on the variety of resources available year-round in Central Virginia.Community members see it as an important addition to the region’s family-friendly events calendar. Local businesses and nonprofits are also set to benefit by having a direct platform to engage with parents and showcase their offerings.Event Details- **When:** Sunday, February 23, 2025, 10:00 AM–2:00 PM- **Where:** Piedmont Family YMCA, Charlottesville, VA- **Admission:** FreeWith February just around the corner, families are encouraged to mark their calendars. Whether it’s finding the perfect camp or discovering enrichment programs for kids, the KidFest & Camp Expo promises to be an invaluable resource for parents—and a fun day out for the whole family.

