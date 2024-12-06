Amber Simonsen, PMP in her first book focusses on practical strategies to help busy professionals increase productivity

Amber Simonsen's Professional Photo Quote 1 from Amber Simonsen's book Next week will be Better Quote 2 from Amber Simonsen's book Next week will be Better Quote from Amber Simonsen's book Next week will be Better Amber Simonsen's cover of book Next week will be Better

This is a must-read book with practical strategies to help busy professionals increase productivity and focus, making next week better than the last.

Each week create space to do three things consistently- time to focus, time to eat, and time to leave” — Amber Simonsen, PMP

AUBURN, WA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From overwhelmed to empowered, Next Week Will Be Better, is the must-read book with practical strategies to help busy professionals increase productivity and focus, making next week better than the last.

Amber Simonsen, PMP is an expert in leading large-scale, complex projects. She’s driven countless enterprise-wide $100M+ initiatives, lead teams of 2 to 200, been the trusted partner of executives, and still manages to make it home for dinner. In her book, she boils down the lessons she’s learned across her career in tech, government, and aviation for today’s busy professional. Readers are quickly able to unlock the time they need to live the life they want.

Auburn, WA 98001 – Next Week Will Be Better: 50 Practical Actions for Professionals Who Don’t Have Enough Time is for the tired, anxious, and worn professional who needs a path forward to regain control of their work life, so they can have a real life. Geared to the new generation of “hybrid” work where the work day bleeds from office to home, and back again. In this book, readers plunge right into practical strategies for approaching each week and tactical advice for creating a work-life rhythm that gives the reader the time they need to thrive.

Included in this power-packed, bite-sized book are sections which set up the reader to get more done at work, so they can do more of what they love after work. Each section contains straightforward strategies and tips utilizing common work tools whether you work at the office, from home, or a hybrid of both which include:

• Weekly Prep for Happy Mondays

• A Better Work Week Starts at Home

• E-Mail Minimalism

• Keeping Work at Work

• Taking A Real Vacation

About Amber Simonsen, PMP, is a dynamic speaker, transformation leader, and productivity expert who equips busy professionals with actionable strategies and practical tools for a better life at work. With a career spanning tech, government, and aviation, she has led multimillion-dollar product launches, major rebranding efforts, and enterprise-wide transformations – all while empowering leaders thrive at work, deliver results, and still make it home for dinner.

Based near Seattle, Washington, she shares her life with her husband and two daughters and enjoys weekend trips and standup paddleboarding.



About Soar 2 Success International, LLC– Publishing Division

Established in 2012, The Soar 2 Success’s Publishing Division was created with the unique needs of authors, speakers, coaches, trainers, and entrepreneurs in mind, providing services designed to help authors publish AND market their content with ease and excellence. Founded and led by CEO, Elizabeth McCormick, former U.S. Army Black Hawk Helicopter Pilot, now an in-demand International Motivational Speaker, business leader, and author of over 20 books, including her best-seller, The P.I.L.O.T. Method.

For additional information on Amber Simonsen, visit Abetter40.com/nextweek

To schedule an interview with Amber email amber@abetter40.com or call 253-344-8789.

