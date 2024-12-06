Blackhaven Ranch Announces Local Offerings of USDA-Certified Beef, Chicken, and Vegetables

Blackhaven Ranch Founders Matthew and Danielle Ross with their family. USDA-Certified Blackhaven Ranch Founder, Danielle Ross, at M.A.S.K. Farmers Market in Chicago's Englewood community. USDA-Certified Blackhaven Ranch Founder, Matthew Ross, at M.A.S.K. Farmers Market in Chicago's Englewood community.

Blackhaven Ranch is committed to supporting disadvantaged neighborhoods and farmers and is proud to offer USDA-certified beef, chicken, and vegetables.

From pasture to table, we're not just providing food – we're sharing a journey of sustainability and support for local farmers.” — Matthew Ross

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blackhaven Ranch , a small business committed to supporting disadvantaged neighborhoods and farmers, is proud to announce its new local offerings of USDA-certified beef, chicken, and vegetables. The company recently showcased its products at the Farmers Market in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago alongside the M.A.S.K. organization, furthering its mission to bridge the supply chain gap for meat and other local farm-fresh farm-to-table items.Matthew Ross, CEO, and Danielle Ross, CFO, the founders of Blackhaven Ranch, have made it their priority to assist disadvantaged neighborhoods and farmers by providing high-quality, sustainable produce and meat products. With a goal of maintaining a seed-to-cash register model, the company continues to scale in serving local grocery chains and corporate entities while remaining dedicated to its commitment to local communities and sustainable farming practices."From pasture to table, we're not just providing food – we're sharing a journey of sustainability and support for local farmers. Our commitment to the 'seed to cash register' model isn't just a business strategy; it's a way of life that reflects our values of transparency and sustainability." Said Matthew Ross, CEO of Blackhaven Ranch.The commitment to offering only USDA-certified meats ensures that consumers can trust the quality and safety of Blackhaven Ranch's products. "We're not just in the meat business; we're in the business of building relationships – with farmers, with customers, and with our community,” said Danielle Ross, CFO of Blackhaven Ranch. This dedication to quality and community support has made Blackhaven Ranch a leader in the local food industry.For more information about Blackhaven Ranch and its locally sourced products, visit www.blackhavenranch.com ###

