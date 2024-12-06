Attorney General Ford Meets with Quintana Roo Governor, Mexican Attorneys General to Discuss International Cooperation in Criminal Justice Matters

Carson City, NV — Earlier this week, Attorney General Aaron Ford met with Mara Lezama Espinosa, the governor of the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, as well as a over a dozen Mexican attorneys general to discuss international cooperation and partnerships in tackling issues that effect both sides of the border.

“Gatherings like this allow public servants on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border to learn from each other in the spirit of collaboration,” said AG Ford. “Crime does not know borders, and in our international society, we cannot silo ourselves off from our neighbors. I’m honored to been able to collaborate with some of Mexico’s dedicated public servants to ensure both of our constituencies remain safe.”

The visit was the latest collaborative effort undertaken by the Attorney General Alliance’s Alliance Partnership Program, which is funded by the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL). The goal of the program is to enhance international partnerships and strengthen the legal systems of both the United States and Mexico in order to put a stop to cross-border criminal activity.

During the session, AG Ford, who serves as chair of the Attorney General Alliance, and his Mexican legal counterparts discussed the fentanyl crisis — specifically the targeting of criminal enterprises and enhancing cross-border intelligence sharing; human trafficking and strategies to disrupt current trafficking networks and support victims; and artificial intelligence/cryptocurrency regulatory strategies meant to ensure these currencies will not be used for criminal or illicit activities.

The Attorney General Alliance is nonprofit, bipartisan collective force of legal professionals dedicated to addressing critical issues facing the public and educating government officials on the rights and well-being of citizens across the United States.

AG Ford speaking at AGA Alliance Partnership Program

Attorney General Ford pictured with Mexican officials