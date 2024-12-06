Submit Release
Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom to induct the 18th class of the California Hall of Fame

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom will induct the 18th class of the California Hall of Fame on Thursday, December 19 in a virtual ceremony. For the first time in California Hall of Fame history, this posthumous class consists entirely of women who were trailblazers in athletics, civil rights, culinary arts, entertainment, and more.
 

WHEN: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 6 p.m.

LIVESTREAM: Governor’s Office Twitter, Governor Newsom Instagram, California Museum’s YouTube 

Launched in 2006, the California Hall of Fame honors history-making Californians who embody the state’s spirit of innovation and have changed the state, the nation, and the world. Inductees are selected annually by the Governor and First Partner for achievements in arts, business and labor, entertainment, food and wine, literature, music, public service, science, and sports.

Learn more about the California Hall of Fame here.

