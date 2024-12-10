Gunter Swoboda and Lorin Josephson to Publish Their Visually Impactful Supernatural Thriller Amulets of Power

Amulets of Power, Book I: A Brian Poole Mysteries Trilogy Authors Gunter Swoboda and Lorin Josephson Bonfire Cinema’s New Publishing Imprint

Gunter Swoboda and Lorin Josephson's debut novel "Amulets of Power: A Brian Pool Mystery" blends noir detective with the supernatural; set in London, England.

A key theme in Amulets of Power is the interplay between legacy and responsibility.” — Gunter Swoboda and Lorin Josephson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amulets of Power, Book I – A Brian Poole Mystery is the enchanting story of a brilliant, twenty-first century intelligence officer Brian Poole at a top London security firm. He uncovers a terrifying truth: his world and identity are mere fragments of a greater reality. After a brutal murder, Brian is thrust into a battle against dark forces, compelling him to embrace his ancient legacy and wield the raw power of magic. Announcements on the book’s availability for presale, release and news will be available here from Bonfire Cinema Publishing, Friday, December 13, 2024.

Gunter Swoboda and Lorin Josephson’s entrée novel weaves you in a deep and captivating story of thematic and impactful visuals of traditions and the obligations that come with it. The reader will be hooked and ready for the next book in this trilogy. Here is a tease from the novel: “You need to know that with its possession comes a great responsibility, Brian.’ The sombre words echoed in Brian’s head as he stared at Gavin. ‘The question is, will you accept that responsibility?”

“A key theme in Amulets of Power is the interplay between legacy and responsibility.” States Authors Swoboda and Josephson.

Amulets of Power is a tale of unbridled power, ambition, and the eternal struggle between duty and desire. With captivating character development and unforeseen plot twists; the novel guarantees to enthrall readers with its seamless merger of historical depth and contemporary drama, ensuring a riveting and electrifying read. Immerse yourself in a world where the past and present collide, and the pursuit of power may lead to salvation and ruin.

“At Bonfire Cinema’s publishing tier, we embrace fiction that not only grabs your attention but also has positive messages for humanity and shines a light in the darkness while keeping you absorbed and entertained all the way to the end and eager for the next story. Amulets of Power balances detailed character development with high-octane drama and action,” state Miranda Spigener-Sapon and DeVonna Prinzi, Co-Founders of Bonfire Cinema.

Gunter Swoboda, a renowned psychologist, speaker, author, producer, and podcast host, is based in Australia. Gunter has more than 40 years of experience in counseling, coaching, and consulting. He specializes in helping boys and men with various issues such as stress, anxiety, depression, anger, addiction, trauma, and relationship problems. He has authored several books, including his first historical fiction “Mountains of the Sea;” coined “visually enticing” by The New York Times. His non-fiction “Making Good Men Great: Surfing a New Masculinity” made Oprah’s Watch in 2018 and is available at most retailers. Gunter and his Making Good Men Great Movement was part of the Amazon Prime documentary, “Masculinity That Inspires Change.” Gunter is the creative producer and host of “Inspire Change with Gunter” an iHeartMedia original series that is ranked #1 in men’s mental health podcasts in Australia and #5 in the USA according to Feedspot. Additionally, his special edition to the Making Good Men Great book will be out in early 2025 and will further explore the themes of masculinity, leadership, and social change.

Lorin Josephson holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honors) and a Master of Arts in Organizational Ethics and has had an extensive career as a mental health clinician. A lover of fiction, Lorin believes that philosophy and storytelling can provide practical wisdom for life's tough questions and help us act authentically in the world. Having studied philosophy, history, and psychotherapy extensively, she has used the knowledge she has gained in both her personal and professional life. Her academic work focuses on individuals and their relationships, exploring how we become who we are and how our experiences shape the way we critically reflect on our values and the ethics that guide our lives. Amulets of Power is her first novel.

Bonfire Cinema is a multi-platform independent studio that brings high-concept inspiring, entertaining, and enlightening content across the mediums of: Cinema - Publishing - Animation – Theatre.

Book Teaser 1: Amulets of Power, Book I by Gunter Swoboda & Lorin Josephson

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.