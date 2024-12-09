Scientist describes evidence supporting link between acetaminophen and autism as overwhelming, but silenced

Now Published in the journal “Integrative Medicine” - An Interview with Dr. William Parker on the Connection between Acetaminophen and Autism

When I was initially contacted to discuss our latest paper, nothing out of the ordinary had occurred. But by the time of the interview, our press release describing that paper had been shadow banned.” — William Parker

NC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A provocative interview with scientist William Parker was published recently in the journal “Integrative Medicine”, detailing Parker’s experience working on the connection between acetaminophen and autism, including hurdles encountered in publicizing his team’s findings.

In the interview conducted by contributing editor Sheldon Baker, Baker asks Parker about several publications in the peer-reviewed scientific literature, largely focusing on a recently published study from Parker’s team analyzing a methodology used in numerous scientific papers that find correlations between acetaminophen use and autism.

At one point during the interview, Baker asks Parker if there was anything that surprised him after their study was published. Parker responded by saying; “You won’t find the proof that bad assumptions used in the Drexel study resulted in incorrect and misleading results.”

Parker is referencing the events following the publication and press release of his most recent study, published in the journal Life in July of 2024, disproving the conclusions of a widely publicized study from Drexel University published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, in April 2024.

The Drexel paper claimed no real association between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism, but Parker and colleagues at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and at Northern Kentucky University disagreed, demonstrating errors in the underlying assumptions used in the method described by the Drexel scientists.

They published the corrected methods in Life, showing that the correlation between acetaminophen use and autism found by many other scientists is indeed real. Parker’s team followed up their publication with a press release to raise awareness of the corrections. However, when they went back to measure its effectiveness a few days later, the press release was all but gone from search engines.

According to Parker’s team, when they published the initial release, they noticed that it appeared in more than 140 places and was in second place on a popular search engine when common search terms such as “babies” and “autism” were used.

Then, two days later, the article did not show up at all with any common search terms. Even when the full title of the press release was put in quote marks, the search engine showed only one direct link to the article. This led Parker to believe that his team’s work has been shadow banned.

“When I was initially contacted for the interview by the journal editor to discuss our latest paper, nothing out of the ordinary had occurred in the process of publishing it. But by the time the interview rolled around, our press release describing that paper had been shadow banned,” Parker said.

Shadow banning, a term coming out of social media platforms as a form of censorship, references the blockade or restriction of the blocking or restricting of content by a media company without notifying the content owner.

“It’s vital for parents to know this information, so when I saw our press release disappear from the search engine results, my first thought, and still my thought today, is: Somebody’s really going to get in trouble for this after it all comes out,” said Parker.

The massive media attention and subsequent public awareness of the Drexel paper is still a major concern for Parker’s team. They believe that, while the Life paper is available in the scientific literature, the suppression of the press release and therefore limited reach to correct public opinion has the potential for great harm.

“Regardless of how much suppression of information exists, nothing can cause autism in 1 out of every 36 children without leaving a pile of evidence behind. The evidence is in plain sight and is, as we discuss in the interview, overwhelming. We found it, and other people are eventually going to find it.” said Parker.

To read Parker’s Team’s original response to the Drexel paper, go here: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/39202661/

To read the full interview in Integrative Medicine go here: https://imjournal.com/oa/index.html?fid=Parker1

To read about the connection between acetaminophen and autism, visit preventautism.org.

