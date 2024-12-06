Glasswing AI Launches Revolutionary AI Vendor Discovery Platform with over 4,000 Vetted AI Providers

Glasswing’s AI Discovery technology automates AI vendor discovery, which is an imperative precursor to securing private data and unwanted data leakage.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glasswing AI today unveiled its groundbreaking AI Vendor Discovery platform, featuring a curated data set of over 4,000 vetted artificial intelligence providers services. This comprehensive technology solution is set to transform how enterprises discover, integrate, and secure AI solutions across various technology domains, addressing critical concerns of data privacy, intellectual property protection, and prevention of unwanted data leakage.The Glasswing AI Vendor Discovery platform provides:· Agentless deployment· Real-time updates reflecting the rapidly evolving AI landscape· Rigorous discovery, curation, data integration and testing process for all AI vendors and services· Private (on-premise and on-cloud) LLM discovery capability· Seamless integration with existing security infrastructure· Comprehensive applicability to root DNS servers, Network Firewalls, SASE, CASB, AI security, and privacy compensating controls"Our AI Vendor Discovery platform goes beyond a simple database; it's a dynamic tool that empowers businesses to make informed decisions about AI connectivity within their enterprise," said Brett Helm, CEO of Glasswing AI. "By leveraging our extensive technology, companies can quickly identify and manage the AI technologies that have proliferated throughout their networks in recent years, ensuring both innovation and security."The platform is already in use by customers seeking to discover and manage AI vendors connected to their networks, whether through users, applications, IoT, or OT devices. Glasswing AI's discovery product seamlessly integrates with various AI technology partners to centrally control AI access points, including root DNS servers, firewalls, CASB, and SASE solutions.Glasswing AI's Discovery product is available immediately for businesses looking to enhance their AI Discovery and control as well as partner integration.For more information:· Customers: Contact sales@glasswing.ai· Potential Sales and Technology partners: Reach out to partner@glasswing.ai· Media inquiries: Email media@glasswing.ai· CEO inquiries: Email ceo@glasswing.aiGlasswing AI's discovery platform is available immediately for businesses looking to assess their AI connectivity and usage for both Cloud and On-premises. Pricing starts at $12,000 annually for centralized and federated observability.About Glasswing AI:Glasswing AI is a pioneer in AI technology discovery and management. Our innovative solutions empower businesses to identify, integrate, and secure cutting-edge AI technologies. Our mission is to accelerate responsible AI adoption across industries by simplifying the process of finding, managing, and securing the right AI technologies for enterprise needs.

