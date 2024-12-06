Endurance Hydration

Nutrisurg Endurance Hydration, a first-of-its-kind ready-to-drink beverage engineered to optimize performance for both elite athletes and pre-surgical patients.

Nutrisurg Endurance Hydration represents a significant advancement in performance nutrition, bridging the gap between athletic performance and medical preparation” — Mario Filagrossi

MERRICK, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nutrisurg Launches Revolutionary Plant-Based Endurance Hydration Beverage for Athletes and Pre-Surgical Patients Nutrisurg, a leader in advanced nutrition solutions, today announced the launch of Nutrisurg Endurance Hydration, a first-of-its-kind ready-to-drink beverage engineered to optimize performance for both elite athletes and pre-surgical patients.This innovative formula combines plant-based carbohydrates, L-citrulline, and essential electrolytes while maintaining a remarkably low sugar content of just 3 grams per serving."Nutrisurg Endurance Hydration represents a significant advancement in performance nutrition, bridging the gap between athletic performance and medical preparation," said Mario Filagrossi, Founder/CEO at Nutrisurg."Our unique formulation delivers optimal hydration and energy without the excessive sugar content found in traditional sports drinks."Key Product Benefits:- Plant-based carbohydrate complex for sustained energy release- L-citrulline for enhanced performance and recovery- Comprehensive electrolyte profile for optimal hydration- Only 3 grams of sugar per serving- Ready-to-drink convenienceThe product's dual-market approach addresses a critical need in both the athletic and medical communities. For athletes, Nutrisurg Endurance Hydration supports sustained performance during intense training and competition. For pre-surgical patients, it provides essential nutrition and hydration that aligns with pre-operative protocols.Nutrisurg Endurance Hydration is available in a refreshing raspberry flavor and can be purchased through the Nutrisurg website, www.nutrisurg.com . For more information about Nutrisurg Endurance Hydration and its benefits for both athletes and pre-surgical patients, visit www.nutrisurg.com About NutrisurgNutrisurg was founded in 2018 after the founder, Mario Filagrossi was diagnosed with a serious health issue in which he underwent neurosurgery.As a health, wellness and fitness enthusiast, Mario used his personal nutrition habits and knowledge to ensure his health was optimal for undergoing such a surgery.Through this personal experience and passion for health and wellness for himself as well as others, Nutrisurg was created. He believed hydration and nutrition was the key to his successful surgical outcome and recovery and wanted to ensure others have access to essential hydration and nutrition to endure and recover.

