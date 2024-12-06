NCEG’s Rising Star DreTL Takes Victory as Netflix's 'Rhythm + Flow' Season Two Winner

DreTL with Netflix Rhythm + Flow judges DJ Khaled, Latto, and Ludacris DreTL with NCEG Family DreTL with Netflix Rhythm + Flow Season 2 contestants

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Collegiate Entertainment Group (NCEG) proudly celebrates the monumental win of its own Dre Jones, musically known as DreTL, as the official winner of the second season of Netflix’s music competition series Rhythm + Flow . DreTL takes home the grand prize of $250,000, solidifying his place as one of hip-hop’s brightest emerging stars.A senior at Georgia State University (GSU) and member of NCEG’s Alpha Chapter has been part of the artist development powerhouse since August 2021. His journey from freshman artist to rising rapper has been nothing short of extraordinary. After earning his status as an NCEG Certified Entertainer (CE) in 2023, DreTL utilized the organization’s unique ecosystem to hone his skills, performing on a variety of prestigious platforms including the GSU Demo, the “Moguls” college competition, the GSU Carnival, and many other stages. These opportunities prepared him to shine in front of Rhythm + Flow judges DJ Khaled, Latto, and Ludacris, who guided contestants through a series of high-stakes challenges to find the next rap superstar.Set in the vibrant heart of Atlanta, Season 2 featured a special appearance by hip-hop legend Eminem during an intense rap battle where DreTL faced off against fellow GSU alumnus K’Alley. The season also spotlighted Glorilla, where she helped kick off the debut of the contestants’ singles. DreTL’s final performance, “Nobody,” produced by industry heavyweight Hitmaka, earned unanimous praise from the judges and clinched his victory.DreTL’s win was celebrated during a watch party on December 4 at the Rialto Center for the Arts. Hosted by DJ Holiday, the event included appearances by D Smoke (winner of Rhythm + Flow Season 1) and this season’s contestants, Detroit Diamond, Dono, Jaxs, and K’Alley.A Story of Dedication and GrowthDreTL’s victory reflects his deep commitment to music as a means of personal expression and resilience. Growing up in Atlanta, DreTL used music to navigate life’s challenges, creating art that reflects his journey of survival and ambition.DreTL is set to graduate later this month with a B.S. in Music Industry, specializing in Music Production and Recording. His experience with NCEG has equipped him with real-world skills in artist development, event production, audio engineering, and public relations, ensuring he is ready to make an impact in the music industry.The Road AheadWhen asked about his future, DreTL said, “I just want to create genuine, good art. I don’t care about charts, plaques, or Grammys. I just want to be happy and connect with people through my music. With this win, I’m now set up to truly do what I love.”NCEG remains committed to fostering the next generation of music industry leaders through its chapters nationwide, offering hands-on experiences and competitive opportunities that prepare students for success. DreTL’s win is a testament to the power of nurturing talent and building a supportive community.“Support the NCAA of the Music Industry! We’re proud to share that we’ve recently received a grant from the City of Atlanta to expand our mission of training and empowering students in the metro area and beyond. Your support can help us make an even greater impact in the collegiate community.” — Derek "Pres" Jackson, Co-FounderMake a donation today and be part of the movement shaping the future of the music industry! Donate Now About NCEGThe National Collegiate Entertainment Group (NCEG) is a collegiate network and platform designed to develop and empower students interested in the music industry. Through a blend of academic curriculum and real-world experiences, NCEG provides opportunities in artist development, event production, and entrepreneurship, creating the next wave of music leaders, the NCAA of the Music Industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.