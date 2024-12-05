Governor Hochul, Mayor Adams and Council Speaker Adams Celebrate Passage of Most Pro-Housing Proposal in New York City History

Governor Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and New York City Department of City Planning Director and City Planning Commission Chair Dan Garodnick today celebrated the passage of “City of Yes for Housing Opportunity,” the most pro-housing zoning proposal in New York City history. As the city confronts a generational housing crisis with a 1.4 percent rental vacancy rate, the citywide rezoning will enable the creation of 80,000 new homes over the next 15 years and invest $5 billion, which includes $1 billion in state funding, towards critical infrastructure updates and housing. The City of Yes proposal alone exceeds all the housing created from rezonings during any mayoral administration of the last 50 years, including all of the 12 years of the Bloomberg administration and all eight years of the de Blasio administration.

“Our only shot at solving New York’s affordability crisis is by building more housing — and that’s why I’m committing $1 billion for projects that will make ‘City of Yes’ a reality,” Governor Hochul said. “I signed the most powerful pro-housing legislation in three generations earlier this year, but the work is far from over. That’s why it’s critical for New York City to move forward with zoning reforms that will create more of the homes New Yorkers so desperately need.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, “Today is a historic day in New York City, but, more importantly, for working-class New Yorkers. We showed the nation that government can still be bold and brave by passing the most pro-housing piece of legislation in city history. Our administration proposed and fought hard for this proposal for more than a year, and now New Yorkers are the ones who will benefit from lower rent. I want to thank everyone who worked so hard to come together and collaborate on this landmark legislation, especially City Council Speaker Adams and Governor Hochul, the City Hall and agency teams that kept this plan moving forward no matter what, the advocates who knew we had to get this done, and everyday New Yorkers who made their voices heard. A home is more than just four walls and a roof. It’s the key to unlocking the American Dream, a path towards stability, and an opportunity that’s been out of grasp for too many for too long. City of Yes will forever change the course of our city’s history by bringing that dream closer to reality for New Yorkers — and it all started by saying ‘yes.’”

New York City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams said, “Today, the Council made historic strides to create more homes and make our city more affordable by approving the modified Zoning for Housing Opportunity text amendment with $5 billion of major investments in our City for All housing plan. By taking a major step to address the housing shortage, while supporting existing homeowners and tenants, making housing more affordable, expanding homeownership opportunities, and strengthening the infrastructure of neighborhoods, we are advancing a safer and stronger city. This shows that our city can ensure every area helps contribute to confronting the housing crisis by creating more housing, while respecting the differences of neighborhoods across the five boroughs and investing in New Yorkers.”

New York City First Deputy Mayor Maria Torres-Springer said, “In the face of our long-standing housing crisis, the greatest city in the world has just passed the most pro-housing legislation in our history. ‘City of Yes for Housing Opportunity’ marks the start a new era of affordability and access for everyday New Yorkers. Thank you to Mayor Eric Adams, Speaker Adrienne Adams, Governor Kathy Hochul, and the diverse and tireless coalition of community advocates, faith leaders, labor leaders, and public servants who brought ‘City of Yes’ to fruition.”

New York City Deputy Mayor for Operations Meera Joshi said, “I want to thank City Council for its passage of the landmark ‘City of Yes for Housing Opportunity’ legislation. As we work to solve our city’s housing crisis, all the infrastructure that undergirds it — things like parks, sewers, roadways and schools — will be instrumental in turning thousands of new units into fully-realized, welcoming, and functional communities.”

City Planning Commission Chair and Department of City Planning Director Dan Garodnick said, “New York City’s housing crisis has persisted for so long that many assume high rents, scarce housing, and landlords holding all the cards are just a fact of life. But these outcomes are the result of policy choices, and today, we are officially choosing a new path. These critical changes in our zoning rules will help tackle our housing shortage and create the homes New Yorkers need, all while avoiding significant changes in any one area. Thank you to the City Council, labor, faith leaders, advocates, and everyday New Yorkers for supporting this initiative to build a more affordable future, with housing opportunities in every neighborhood.”