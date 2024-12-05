Calif bar considers campus protests in moral character review for lawyer licensing

A State Bar of California working group, which took up the issue of whether and how the bar should continue to weigh applicants' participation in campus protests when determining if they have the moral character to become licensed attorneys, said that evaluators must be careful to exclude protected political speech or expression, according to a memo slated to be discussed by the state bar’s Committee of Bar Examiners on Friday.

