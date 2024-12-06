Olympus Story House Launches Grand Giveaway to Celebrate and Engage Its Author Community

OLYMPUS STORY HOUSE

California-Based Self-Publishing Company Offers Exciting Opportunity for US-Based Readers and Authors

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olympus Story House , a California-based self-publishing company, is thrilled to announce its Grand Giveaway on Facebook and Instagram.This promotion aims to celebrate the vibrant community of authors and book lovers by offering a chance to win a collection of exclusive paperback books along with $100. The giveaway is open exclusively to residents of the United States.To enter Olympus Story House’s giveaway, participants are given a set of rules to qualify.As for the prizes, one lucky winner will receive ten paperback books written by authors that have partnered with Olympus Story House.Additionally, the winner will receive $100 in check with no other hidden charges.With this grand giveaway, Olympus Story House says they’re eager to bring up-and-coming self-published books to a wider audience, staying true to their company’s commitment of sharing stories to the world.For more information on how to join the giveaway, visit Olympus Story House’s Facebook fb.com/olympusstoryhouse and Instagram @olympusstoryhouse pages.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.